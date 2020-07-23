Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler thought it would be a good idea to go into the â€˜protest crowdâ€™ and conduct listening sessions.

Liberals.

*eye roll*

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is entering the protest crowd right now. People are already confronting him. pic.twitter.com/H7uJSGYlma â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

You know, if they would just start calling them rioters instead of â€˜protestersâ€™ this would make a whole lot more sense.

Keep going.

People have surrounded the mayor, cursing him and calling for resignation. pic.twitter.com/o0s1azbi2R â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Could still be a protest, sure.

"He doesn't deserve to speak. He's a fucking fascist." pic.twitter.com/EEXrg918u1 â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

"Tear gas Ted has got to go." pic.twitter.com/rK2DK9YBuE â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

In a "listening session" in the middle of the crowd, Wheeler says he is doing everything possible to get federal officers out of Portland. pic.twitter.com/kiT2hpaev7 â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Donâ€™t worry criminals, the mayor will remove any law enforcement types who are trying to stop you from destroying the city.

People in the protest crowd react to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler saying he won't commit to abolishing the police. pic.twitter.com/R0bwOjaG5B â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

As he speaks, protesters have projected a list of demands on the building behind him. pic.twitter.com/qqOXG0aKjr â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I have to pause and give a shout out to the sign language interpreter working to capture this moment behind the mayor. pic.twitter.com/zwICEy6nip â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes.

Wheeler, who is also police commissioner, says he takes responsibility for the actions of police officers and wants to harness the anger of protests to work together to make change. pic.twitter.com/PDEz1qy4P1 â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has now moved to the steps of the Justice Center to address a crowd of thousands. pic.twitter.com/FmpNgVvuRP â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Wheeler begins to speak. Boos and then cheers when he says he demands the feds leave. pic.twitter.com/K79KI6v0wP â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Of course theyâ€™re cheering the idea of REAL law enforcement leaving.

Wheeler is on the way out. pic.twitter.com/YNYr7x7ptH â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Wheeler is still in the middle of the crowd talking to people. pic.twitter.com/P6fVGv2jMk â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Meanwhile, protesters down the street have started shooting fireworks at the federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/XVmfVI1ty5 â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

â€˜Protesters.â€™

Protesters called on Wheeler to join the front lines at the federal courthouse. He is now going there. pic.twitter.com/f1d8laLY3l â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

What a maroon.

Someone threw a can at him, and people are chanting "Fuck Ted Wheeler," but he has joined the front lines pic.twitter.com/JW0qWka2mX â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

But heâ€™s on their side!

Heh.

Tear gas at the mayor pic.twitter.com/Jv1bFMsJKA â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Someone threw something at the mayor pic.twitter.com/ArNnYFxoJ9 â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Sad.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the tear gas stings. Says egregious overreaction from feds. Calls it urban warfare. pic.twitter.com/hrRICiNGHn â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Sure, itâ€™s the fedsâ€™ fault.

Keep telling yourself that, Ted.

Leaf blowers target Wheeler pic.twitter.com/YDP93qtKNW â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

OMG, NOT LEAF BLOWERS.

Feds come back out pic.twitter.com/6VeIvumyrm â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Incredible scene. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler overcome with another volley of federal tear gas. pic.twitter.com/6eAsJX1pSx â€” Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Ted, dude, what were you THINKING?!

Guess the mayorâ€™s speech didnâ€™t work. https://t.co/jiTj8be7Ol â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2020

Or â€¦

Or it did. â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2020

Whoa.