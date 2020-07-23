Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot seems to think Trump is targeting female mayors in some sort of sexist campaign.

Except, of course, Ted Wheeler is a dude.

And Bill de Blasio is a dude.

We think?

Man, who knows anymore:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that President Trump is engaging in a targeted sexist campaign against Democratic female mayors by sending federal officers to help stop riots

pic.twitter.com/dLs453TLlo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 23, 2020

Did she agree to federal assistance because she’s a female mayor? https://t.co/1F9vUmwkKL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2020

Or maybe, and hear us out, he’s tired of watching cities burn while mayors sit around and do NOTHING to stop it?

She needs a mental evaluation — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) July 23, 2020

Ahem. Not entirely untrue.

No, only Mayors who are idiots. — Child of the King (@karen22846408) July 23, 2020

That. ^

She’s so dumb she doesn’t know TED is a man:… I mean boy — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 23, 2020

At least we think so.

How DARE she assume Portland mayor Ted Wheeler’s gender! 😡 — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) July 23, 2020

Does she know something about @tedwheeler that we don't know? — Chinavirus (@cheapoldbstd) July 23, 2020

She's not very smart, is she? — Reality Hammer – Data Analytics Gunslinger 🗽 🇺🇸 (@realityhammer) July 23, 2020

Yes, she’s the true victim, not all the Chicago residents living in constant fear — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) July 23, 2020

Poor Lori, Trump is picking on her because she won’t stop thugs from shooting and killing one another in her city every day.

Coming up next: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blames the skyrocking murder rate in her city on the dog eating her homework. Film at 11. — Anthony Velasquez ♥️⚽🇺🇲🎵🎥📖📫✝️🍕☕🎨 (@muzikgeye) July 23, 2020

Gotta have some COVID blame in there somewhere.

Lightfoot, dark thoughts. — Tayeb Malek (@TayebMalek) July 23, 2020

What he said.

***

