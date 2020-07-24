Hillary Clinton really should stop tweeting.

Or at least she should stop trying to be edgy because every time she tries, she fails.

And ends up looking like the pasty, angry, bitter, evil, old hag she really is.

Not sure why she thought it was a good idea to subtweet Rep. Matt Gaetz but here we are:

Ugh, Hillary, put the Twitter down.

Epstein. Flight logs. 26 trips. No Secret Service. https://t.co/fAxXTWInJB — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 24, 2020

Ouch.

Ouch again.

Benghazi. Bleachbit. 2016. Whitewater. Benghazi (in case you missed it the first time). — Alexander Nevermind (@2020DoOver) July 24, 2020

It’s gonna take a lot more than a Yahoo News article that’s based on a politico investigation to convince anyone that this is true. Hillary, your biggest mistake is assuming the American people are stupid, obviously we aren’t bc we rejected you twice. That was very smart. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) July 24, 2020

Woman. Witch. Loser. Twice. Bleachbit. — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) July 24, 2020

Van. Shoe. Steps. Glasses. Toilet server. — Rigby Reardon (@hawkeyegoob) July 24, 2020

As we said, this never really goes well for her.

JAIL. ARREST. TRIBUNAL. ORANGE. PRISON. — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 24, 2020

I use cameras to record things. You use BleachBit to destroy things. https://t.co/NcpG8qMufc — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 24, 2020

WTG, Hill-dawg.

***

