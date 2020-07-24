Twitchy covered Ryan Long’s video showing how ‘Wokes’ and Racists are pretty much identical in their ideas and agendas, and it was hilarious.

His video talking about those who are Never or Always Trump is equally hilarious.

Truly.

It.

Is.

Tremendous.

Watch.

When You Are Defined Entirely By Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/i8N2oRM6Eb — Ryan Long (@ryanlongcomedy) July 6, 2020

‘We should really get a second bed.’

HA HA HA HA HA HA

‘My favorite joke is when they say Trump’s bad.’

Can’t wait to see if trump likes this video or not! — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 6, 2020

Before Trump I did used to have an identity.

And we love that he put a mask on.

Enjoy!

PS: You know Trump laughed his a*s off seeing this.

***

