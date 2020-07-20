The ‘woke’ crowd really needs to watch this video.

Seriously.

More than once.

It will make you both laugh and think unless of course you are so wrapped up in your wokeism or racism to see the truth right in front of your face.

Watch, this. Trust us.

When Wokes and Racists Actually Agree on Everything. pic.twitter.com/Z9SlfscUjQ — Ryan Long (@ryanlongcomedy) July 20, 2020

They actually agree on everything.

Funny that.

Annnd this editor laughed so hard she cried.

Nice to have ‘laughing tears’ for a change.

That’s because they are actually the same person. Woke = racist. — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) July 20, 2020

People who only focus on race are … wait for it … racist.

OMG.

This is…I hate overusing the word brilliant but…this is brilliant 😂 😂 😂 — AnnaB (@July1776Boston) July 20, 2020

One of those BLM speakers in Portland the other day said "White people shouldnt adopt black kids"….glad to see everyone come together — Dale Sams (@Dale_Sams) July 20, 2020

LOL! Finally…a little humor for a change. Remember the old days…when we could laugh at our differences ‘together’. The good ole days. — Janice Pitzen (@PitzenJanice) July 20, 2020

Thank you for this. Comedy will save us all. — Eli Vieira (@EliVieiraJr) July 20, 2020

Man, we hope so.

This might be the funniest thing I’ve seen in years but like in a Mel Brooksian way. — Respected Thought Leader (@RassGlass) July 20, 2020

I love it. 😁 Humour, mockery and satire are to woke ideology as is garlic, stakes, crucifixes and sunlight are to vampires. — Fringe Moderate 🇨🇦 (@Redshirt71) July 20, 2020

This video is just perfect for the times were in, couldn’t stop laughing. — Austin F. (@AustinFromm2) July 20, 2020

Everyone should watch this. Pure comedic gold — Miller (@Millscout) July 20, 2020

Hey, man, we wrote about it and shared it.

Cut us some slack. 😉

Some incredible takes in here, bravo 👏🏻 — Donovan Jones (@election_banter) July 20, 2020

All the HUZZAHS!

***

