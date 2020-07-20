As Twitchy readers know, glorified, blue-check Twitter troll Soledad O’Brien made an ugly, snide dig at Janice Dean for her disgust with Fauci claiming New York handled COVID the right way. You know, the state responsible for nearly a third of all American deaths and for infecting other hotspots around the country.

Considering it was Cuomo’s death policy ordering sick people into nursing homes that killed Dean’s father and mother-in-law you’d think she has every right to call BS on what Fauci said. But since she’s a meteorologist Soledad didn’t think her opinion mattered.

Or something.

Maybe she just felt like being a troll:

We are seeing Soledad’s true colors come out and they are NOT great.

Welp, Soledad was dragged pretty epically in the Twittersphere but nobody wrecked her quite so succinctly as Megyn Kelly.

That “meteorologist’s” name is @JaniceDean. She’s a working mom w/MS who is married to a hero 9/11 fireman. She lost both in-laws in NY nursing homes thx to Cuomo’s disastrous orders & so yeah, she gets an opinion.

She also epitomizes class & kindness. Remember those? https://t.co/uBUztxWIj0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 20, 2020

And you know how we know what she wrote hit home? Soledad whined about it.

A lot.

(Expert in Blackface weighs in). Dr. Fauci said “you can bring down those cases”. Which NY’ers did. What he said was not “garbage”, but factually and scientifically correct. She’s welcome to weigh in on anything she wants to. As are you. As am I. https://t.co/FQZSdINomX — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 20, 2020

Blah blah blah.

*** updated ***

Megyn fired back:

Oh let me help you! You attacked a woman grieving her dead relatives for challenging the narrative that NY handled corona just great, dismissing her as too small to have an opinion bc she’s just a meteorologist. https://t.co/M1eaWbTfiZ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 20, 2020

Soledad doubled-down because of course she did:

1. Megyn admits she’s the Blackface Lady

2. I literally pointed out she’s a meteorologist— ‘small” is your word. Hmmmm. You’re welcome to accept her pov over an infectious disease expert.

3. Fauci’s quote is accurate. He said “bring down those cases”. https://t.co/FDcBMDVqIU — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 20, 2020

Such a small person.

Seriously.

*** update ends ***

She pointed out the personal history of that “meteorologist” you decided has no opinion and you react again by attacking the person, not the argument. Now tell us about your displeasure of democrat Gov. Northam. — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@HourTommy) July 20, 2020

You know, the guy who actually wore black face?

Soledad is quite prepared to have her credibility die on a hill of 32,000 dead New Yorkers. ✊🏽 — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) July 20, 2020

Something happened to Soledad. We didn't agree politically but she's very mean girl lately — Psalm91_1 (@psalm91_1) July 20, 2020

Trump broke her.

And yes, she has become a mean girl.

She wasn’t always like this.

What did I do to deserve the Blackface lady tweeting at me while I’m still in bed? This doesn’t bode well for my day, tbh. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 20, 2020

Because you know, none of the reactions to her crappy, disrespectful tweet is her fault.

Nope.

Ignore the dust-up lady. It is the fake outrage machine that has every blonde lady tweeting at me and undermining Dr. Fauci, all at the same time. Fun to be updated on your kiddos, btw. Keep it up. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 20, 2020

Every blonde lady tweeting at her and undermining Fauci.

Ugh, this broad.

See? Megyn nailed it.

***

Related:

DISGUSTING: Conor Lamb’s brother and campaign manager called OUT for wishing death on opponent Sean Parnell

THE HORROR! Blue-check lefty prof claiming Trump admin is KIDNAPPING AMERICANS off the streets gets brutal lesson in law enforcement

‘Simpering TOOL’: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler babbling about needing a ‘safe space’ from federal officers goes SO wrong