There are certain tweets you come across, especially as a Twitchy editor, and think to yourself, ‘Who ARE these people?!’ You might also wonder how it’s possible for them to even tie their own shoes on a daily basis but that’s beside the point.

Jared Yates Sexton, who has a ton of followers which is pretty scary unto itself, had this to say about federal law enforcement agencies doing what the locals in Democrat-run cities can’t or won’t do:

SECRET POLICE ARE KIDNAPPING INNOCENT AMERICANS! THEY ARE SNATCHING THEM FROM THE STREETS! ELEVENTY!

Dude, seriously?

Has he not seen what’s going on in Portland?

You know your tweets are really ridiculous when even your vapid followers think you’re joking.

Ouch.

No, seriously. They’re just sneaking up on innocent, law-abiding Americans going about their business and SNATCHING them. MWAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Because it’s super-secret, like super-secret probation.

BUT THEY’RE KIDNAPPING PEOPLE!

The sort of mind that comes up with tweets like that … whoa nelly.

***

