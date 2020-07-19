There are certain tweets you come across, especially as a Twitchy editor, and think to yourself, ‘Who ARE these people?!’ You might also wonder how it’s possible for them to even tie their own shoes on a daily basis but that’s beside the point.

Jared Yates Sexton, who has a ton of followers which is pretty scary unto itself, had this to say about federal law enforcement agencies doing what the locals in Democrat-run cities can’t or won’t do:

The Trump Administration admits they’re planning on nationwide secret police who kidnap Americans off the street without identifying themselves or reading their rights and holding them indefinitely. They’re telling you, explicitly, that they’re crafting an authoritarian state. https://t.co/O6dfSxQjiC — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 18, 2020

SECRET POLICE ARE KIDNAPPING INNOCENT AMERICANS! THEY ARE SNATCHING THEM FROM THE STREETS! ELEVENTY!

Dude, seriously?

Has he not seen what’s going on in Portland?

This isn’t a joke. It’s not political posturing or fishing for retweets. This is a constitutional crisis of the highest order, an authoritarian president stripping Americans of their rights because he sees them as enemies and terrorists. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 18, 2020

You know your tweets are really ridiculous when even your vapid followers think you’re joking.

Ouch.

this comment is a disgrace, as are you for posting this trash and lies. most or some of the people that follow you and depend on you for facts, will think this is real. its not. you know it, i know it. #Disgrace. @PolitiBunny — Ken Heyman (@CanfieldKenny) July 19, 2020

Yeah… I'm gonna need to see sources (actual ones, tho) pic.twitter.com/rC3xYl79cQ — Carole J 🇺🇸 (@zakasnak) July 19, 2020

No, seriously. They’re just sneaking up on innocent, law-abiding Americans going about their business and SNATCHING them. MWAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

So how is it secret if they're telling you?? 🤔 — Nanci (@Tops_1981) July 19, 2020

Because it’s super-secret, like super-secret probation.

Put down the pipe. — Freedom Zombie John Gotti 🦥 (@ZombieJohnGotti) July 19, 2020

The uniforms have "POLICE" in bold letters front and back. You want names and badge numbers so you can doxx the participants and threaten their families. — JereCTN (@JereCTN) July 19, 2020

BUT THEY’RE KIDNAPPING PEOPLE!

Uniformed/marked ≠ secret

Arresting ≠ kidnapping

Caught in the act ≠ peaceful — RTP the Meh, Duke of Goya 🏌️‍♂️⛳ (@I_am_Thatman) July 19, 2020

Not even a little bit, Jared. They're telling you that your tax dollars have to be spent on enforcement if that's what they're collected for. Those areas should ask for a refund.👍 — George Paschall (@GeorgePaschall) July 19, 2020

The sort of mind that comes up with tweets like that … whoa nelly.

***

