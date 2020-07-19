Portland has ZERO leadership. Shocker.

Seems Mayor Ted Wheeler kicked the federal agencies who have been doing his job for him (thanklessly) out of ‘their space’ otherwise known as the police bureau’s incident command. You think this guy realizes if he had actually shown some sort of leadership and stepped in to protect his city these agencies wouldn’t be there in the first place?

Probably not.

Earlier today I directed that staff who are part of federal agency operations are no longer allowed to co-locate with the police bureau’s incident command. While sharing a space helped facilitate clear communication, — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 19, 2020

He didn’t tell the jacka*ses destroying the city to leave though.

Adorbs.

based on recent actions by federal law enforcement officers I am not comfortable having them in our space. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 19, 2020

He’s more comfortable watching his city burn.

Seems legit.

Resign. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 19, 2020

Dude should just resign.

Why downtown Portland looks like downtown Fallujah. https://t.co/F2zzrc0zyR — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) July 19, 2020

You’re incapable of handling this yourself.

Also, your lack of competence led to where you are at right now.

Stop blaming others like a little wussy.

The country is laughing at you. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) July 19, 2020

fulfill your oath of office & protect the rights of the 99.99% of your community that is law-abiding instead of being a simpering tool for loud-mouthed criminals — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) July 19, 2020

"Our space?!" If it weren't already clear that you're a woke moron, now it is. — Caveman Meme Reviews (@PithyJoe) July 19, 2020

Seriously.

Mayor, Based on your inability to curb the violence from the Antifa and BLM agitators, I'm not comfortable going downtown to shop, dine or any other business. You have ruined my city! — Ghost of Portland Elk (@MPForever12) July 19, 2020

You are a failure. — Anam Cara ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@AnamCara18188) July 19, 2020

This is how many arson incidents have occurred in Portland in just a two-week period. There have been 7 weeks of daily violent protests. The city has spent untold sums cleaning up the ashes, debris, graffiti and rubbish every morning, only for violence to start again at night. pic.twitter.com/5BsCtn9WTd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2020

Even actual protesters are telling him to get out:

Give JoAnn the police bureau and resign we need leaders who will meet this moment not lie to us, beat us, and then try and take credit for the small gains we accomplished with you standing in the way — Gregory McKelvey (@GregoryMcKelvey) July 19, 2020

What about the business owners, tax payers and law abiding citizens of your city who are not comfortable having rabid mobs in their space week after week. Do they count, or nah? I think you may be reading the room wrong. — DW (@DaveLeeWilson) July 19, 2020

I suport the blue in your city. I WISH YOU DID — Cindy Hartford (@hartzf8) July 19, 2020

Based on recent actions by the rioters, I’m not comfortable having them in my city. — LoveAmerica (@crisis_homeless) July 19, 2020

What they said. ^

***

