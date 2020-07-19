Portland has ZERO leadership. Shocker.

Seems Mayor Ted Wheeler kicked the federal agencies who have been doing his job for him (thanklessly) out of ‘their space’ otherwise known as the police bureau’s incident command. You think this guy realizes if he had actually shown some sort of leadership and stepped in to protect his city these agencies wouldn’t be there in the first place?

Probably not.

He didn’t tell the jacka*ses destroying the city to leave though.

Adorbs.

He’s more comfortable watching his city burn.

Seems legit.

Dude should just resign.

Seriously.

Even actual protesters are telling him to get out:

What they said. ^

***

