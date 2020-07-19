It’s almost as if MSNBC has an agenda here … huh.

Wonder what that could be.

Wow…watch this. It’s almost like the media has their own agenda. https://t.co/TQYSHMApiR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 18, 2020

From the Western Journal:

Torres asked all the doctors straight out, “Would you let your kids go back to school?” “I will. My kids are looking forward to it,” Patel said. “Yes, period, absolutely,” Raszka replied. “Absolutely. As much as I can,” Lighter said. Torres followed up, “Without a hesitation?” “Without a hesitation, yes,” she said. “I would let my kids go back to school,” Maldonado answered. And Creech rounded the 5-0 score by saying, “I have no concerns about sending my child to school in the fall.” After the segment aired, a shocked Melvin looked into the camera and said, with what sounded a little like chagrin in his voice, “They all said yes.”

Sounds like kids should go back to school.

Hey, don’t look at us, look at the MSNBC EXPERTS who said so.

And of course, since it was Ted Cruz who shared this the haters were out in full force:

Largely because they are thinking of their child, that may be less at risk. Not the teachers and staff that will be placed at much higher risks. And their families that will be exposed, also. — Finding Freedom (@FindingFreedo17) July 18, 2020

Interesting, isn’t it, how we didn’t see this amount of pushback for any other ‘essential employees’ during the pandemic.

How about asking a pediatrician in Texas, Florida, and Arizona? Different states are in different places of this pandemic. — sloodles (@sloodles) July 18, 2020

Where the CDC has been cooking the books? Why?

Cool, now show the clip where Chris Wallace shuts your fearless leader down — FordDude (@Ford_Dude6) July 18, 2020

So mad.

Send your kids first RAFAEL — onthefritz (@Onthefritzie) July 18, 2020

So very mad.

Thinking they felt just like this host:

He looks pretty disappointed. — Carol (@Carol11432629) July 18, 2020

Bingo.

***

