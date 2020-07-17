It’s easy to forget about the stunt the Deep State tried to pull on the Trump campaign and thus the rest of the country what with all of the COVID drama going on. Luckily, Techno Fog stays on top of these things and is good enough to share them with us in a way that makes sense.

Even for this Twitchy editor.

This is pretty crazy stuff about the New York Times and Peter Strzok.

New docs – 2/2017 Peter Strzok notes on NYT Trump/Russia reporting. NYT claimed that Trump campaign had repeated contacts w/ senior Russian intelligence officials before election. Strzok: "misleading and inaccurate… no evidence [of this]." Full doc:https://t.co/jDwV9HuNuM pic.twitter.com/8cIHeiQU5D — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 17, 2020

No evidence of this.

Huh.

That never stopped either of them before.

NYT: Manafort was on the calls w/ the Russian intelligence officials. FBI: "We are unaware of any calls with any Russian govt official in which Manafort was a party." pic.twitter.com/mUqk9d1fHA — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 17, 2020

Cripes.

So who was lying to whom?

And when?

This is all such a mess.

NYT: Roger Stone was part of the FBI's inquiry into Russian ties. FBI: "We have not investigated Roger Stone" pic.twitter.com/9Gtotx6bWV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 17, 2020

Wrong again.

It’s like Peter Strzok is always somehow involved in this crap, right?

Fascinating to see real-time FBI assessment of inaccurate reporting. Comey also disputed the story in June 2017. Despite Comey denial, NYT stood by their sources: the "current and former" US officials leaking false info. pic.twitter.com/EOH0wb0kZv — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 17, 2020

Crazy stuff.

I'm ready for justice to be served. — Do The Right Thing 🇺🇸 (@d0theRighthing) July 17, 2020

Not holding our breath, unfortunately.

The dumpster is getting awful full. Might need another one for those fake Pulitzers — Peter Heller (@Pistol495) July 17, 2020

Sooo the NYT was lying the whole time?? — bababoey 2007 (@jarhead006) July 17, 2020

Shocking.

Or not.

***

Related:

OMG, it’s a literal Karen map! NYT’s ‘extremely detailed’ mask map accidentally proves masks don’t WORK against COVID

‘What IDIOCY’: Brit Hume DROPS racist Lefties who accuse Fox News of exploiting Harris Faulkner as their only black pundit

‘So sorry this is happening to you!’ MSNBC hack just can’t DEAL with pic of Kayleigh Enany’s briefing materials