Remember when these same a*sholes harassed Josh Earnest all of the time as well?

Oh, wait.

They didn’t.

Man, Kayleigh McEnany gets under their skin almost as badly as Sarah did … almost. Between the line they took out of context to make her look stupid about science and schools to this ridiculousness about her being organized and able to answer any question during a presser, they’ve really let their masks slip.

OMG, NOT TABS IN A BINDER! THE HORROR!

What is it with Lefties flipping out over binders? Is it some sort of anti-organization thing with them?

Seriously, they just need to get a freakin’ grip.

Trending

The fact that he’s pictured using his cat as a mask tells us a whole lot.

BUT SHE USES TABS!!!

REEEEEE!

This. ^

Yup.

And they wonder why we hate them.

What he said.

Imagine thinking someone being prepared for their job is a bad thing. *eye roll*

***

Related:

BuzzFeed piece about poor teachers threatening to quit rather than ‘put their lives at risk’ BACKFIRES, only makes them look WORSE

HUUUUUGE! –> Sources inside Trump admin confirm CDC misreporting COVID data to inflate the numbers

‘What HAPPENED to you?!’ Soledad O’Brien under FIRE for telling tweep who lost a family member to COVID to ‘go away’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kayleigh McEnanymediaTabs