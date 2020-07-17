We cover a lot of people who have been broken by President Trump.

It’s sad watching accounts we used to think belonged to fairly smart people completely fall apart and turn into nothing more than glorified, blue-check trolls. Take Soledad O’Brien for example, we’re not entirely sure why she decided to quote-tweet a smaller account sharing a story about Americans from the New York Times but here we are:

But FOX NEWS!

We’re honestly shocked she went after USA Today but she only did so to make her point that the Right is trying to politicize the virus. Hate to break it to her, but the moment governors starting mandating people wear a mask it all became political.

Sorry, not sorry.

What she said.

What she said.

Again.

Strawmans?

Really? Hrm.

Now, it’s true that on Twitter you could come across someone not being entirely honest about having lost someone to COVID to make their point. That being said, this editor knows this person very well and she did indeed lose her sister.

All of that being said, even if Soledad doubted her, it probably would have been smarter to err on the side of sympathy.

But no one has ever accused her of being smarter.

Trending

Really.

Wow.

‘Ugh go away.’

Stay classy, Soledad.

Guess how this went over:

Right?

Fair.

Trump broke her.

She’s really making friends and influencing people today.

You betcha.

We’ve said it once, we’ll say it again and again … when they show you who they really are, believe them.

***

Related:

‘They’re LYING to you’: Drew Holden just DECIMATES the media for misquoting Kayleigh McEnany on science and schools in damning thread

Fact: This is anti-Semitic AF! Blue-check’s tweet about Jewish people catering to the KKK is the DUMBEST thing you’ll read today

‘THIS is the Chinese Communist Party’: Modern-day Holocaust taking place right before our eyes (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDfox newsSoledad O'BrienUSA Today