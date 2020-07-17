We cover a lot of people who have been broken by President Trump.

It’s sad watching accounts we used to think belonged to fairly smart people completely fall apart and turn into nothing more than glorified, blue-check trolls. Take Soledad O’Brien for example, we’re not entirely sure why she decided to quote-tweet a smaller account sharing a story about Americans from the New York Times but here we are:

Nope: When public health is politicized. When politicians see the value in undermining science. When that strategy is given a massive media platform (hiya fox news) and other media platforms willingly give space to it in the service of “both sides” (hiya USA Today), you get this. https://t.co/p7hn67EJHN — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 17, 2020

But FOX NEWS!

We’re honestly shocked she went after USA Today but she only did so to make her point that the Right is trying to politicize the virus. Hate to break it to her, but the moment governors starting mandating people wear a mask it all became political.

Sorry, not sorry.

The media has plenty of blame here. First, they tell us it's not as bad as the flu. Then they bring out experts who tell us not to wear masks, that they won't stop covid anyway. They scare everyone away from a drug based on a report by a science fiction writer and a porn queen — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) July 17, 2020

What she said.

You cheer on protests where hundreds or even thousands are packed together. You downright slobber all over the guy who killed thousands of nursing home patients boosting his "I'm such a hero" posters. Then you have the nards to screech "Why aren't people following the science?" — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) July 17, 2020

What she said.

Again.

Dude. The strawmans you throw out do not negate the fact that people like you are willfully ignorant to facts provided. You see what you want, not what actually is, all the while propping up an administration who purposely bungled this from day one. Stop. And I thank you. — Quentin Harrison (@TheQHBlend) July 17, 2020

Strawmans?

Really? Hrm.

First, I'm not a dude

Second, my sister died of covid in a state facility

Third, I'm not talking about the administration here

Finally, the "But Trump!" schtick doesn't negate the fact that everything I said here is accurate.

Stop and pound sand — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) July 17, 2020

Now, it’s true that on Twitter you could come across someone not being entirely honest about having lost someone to COVID to make their point. That being said, this editor knows this person very well and she did indeed lose her sister.

All of that being said, even if Soledad doubted her, it probably would have been smarter to err on the side of sympathy.

But no one has ever accused her of being smarter.

Ugh go away — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 17, 2020

Really.

Wow.

‘Ugh go away.’

Stay classy, Soledad.

Guess how this went over:

You people don't give a shit about human life. It's why you support abortion, disarming citizens, universal healthcare, and COVID lockdowns. Why Cuomo put COVID patients in nursing homes. Why you oppose deporting violent criminals. And it's why you just replied like that. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 17, 2020

The faux compassion of the left on full display. 🙄 — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) July 17, 2020

You could have just ignored a rando or replied like human trash. Interesting choice, professional, blue check person. — TugboatPhil – Swollhouse Cookie Monster 2020 (@TugboatPhil) July 17, 2020

Can't imagine why people hate the media, baffling… — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) July 17, 2020

Right?

This is why everyone dislikes you. — Verbastardy (@verbastardy) July 17, 2020

Such compassion, Soledad.🙄 — Ge☀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) July 17, 2020

Wow. Trashy reply. — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) July 17, 2020

@soledadobrien is the UGH worst. — johnny credulous boomer rube (@johnnycy89) July 17, 2020

Delete your account — R W Nutjob (@RWNutjob1) July 17, 2020

Surely you didn’t expect decency… — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) July 17, 2020

Fair.

WTactualF is wrong with you? And you say that the right is wrong and full of assholes. Look in the mirror lady. — D Wenke (@DaveWenke) July 17, 2020

You first, has-been. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) July 17, 2020

Wow, classy.

Our betters, ladies and gentlemen. — Ty_in_TX (@Ty_in_TX) July 17, 2020

I had to read this twice to be sure. Yep she did say that. pic.twitter.com/GNq4k1wnRy — MayorJackmeridanSF (@jackmeridan) July 17, 2020

Way to show compassion, #shitheadsoledad🖕🏻🖕🏻 — Sandra Dee (@GhandiSandi) July 17, 2020

“My sister died” and this is your response? You need to evaluate your humanity/politics balance here. — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) July 17, 2020

You're the reason we hate the media. Wish you would go away. — Clarence Whittington (@SickOfStupid09) July 17, 2020

I see. You don't have any facts to respond to Jen with, so you just blow her off? She lost her sister FFS, you asshat! What the hell happened to you? You didn't used to be a screeching rage harpie but now it's totally on brand for you! — Caffeine Queen (@Philly_Hoosier) July 17, 2020

Trump broke her.

You're a vile person — Vareck The Smiling Demon (@HistoryVareck) July 17, 2020

She’s really making friends and influencing people today.

You betcha.

You are absolutely the least classy and most heartless person. Ugh, go away? To someone whose sister DIED? Shame on you. You don’t feel shame, though, do you? — The Turquoise Temptress (@HeartsabustinA) July 17, 2020

Thank you for confirming that this is entirely political to you Ghouls and you couldn't give the slightest s*** about somebody's life — COYITZ-19 (@MeerkatYitz) July 17, 2020

We’ve said it once, we’ll say it again and again … when they show you who they really are, believe them.

