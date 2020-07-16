TFW people aren’t even trying to hide their anti-Semitism anymore.

Like this tweet from Kevin Walker:

Jewish people catered to the KKK … alrighty then.

Kevin does realize the KKK hates the Jews too, yes?

You know what, never mind. We stopped trying to understand this insanity hours ago.

It’s all so confusing and stupid.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a giver.

D’OH! Neon with the mom joke.

Kevin didn’t exactly like the feedback he received:

Oh trust us, we know.

Look at your own tweet.

You know the face you make when someone is driving in the left-hand lane going 10 mph UNDER the speed limit with their turn signal on?

Just made that face.

His tweet literally shows prejudice against Jews but ok.

And we’re done here.

***

