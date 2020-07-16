TFW people aren’t even trying to hide their anti-Semitism anymore.
Like this tweet from Kevin Walker:
Fact:
Jewish people migrated to “Hollywood,” founded & created it, milked black people for their #culture, & music, and catered to the KKK and racism in America.
They diliberately created a social system putting black people at the bottom.. Thus the role we’re mostly cast in.
— Kevin L. Walker (@KevinLWalker) July 16, 2020
Jewish people catered to the KKK … alrighty then.
Kevin does realize the KKK hates the Jews too, yes?
You know what, never mind. We stopped trying to understand this insanity hours ago.
Racist much?
— jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) July 16, 2020
Are we playing "Verified Leftist Or Daily Stormer?" again? I love this game pic.twitter.com/kdVIPmrGjl
— Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) July 16, 2020
So…Hollywood came before slavery? I think your timeline is a bit off
— On Stranger Tides (@lone_rides) July 16, 2020
It’s all so confusing and stupid.
There aren’t enough chairs in the world. pic.twitter.com/4cb7U5JnzB
— Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) July 16, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA
What a giver.
Fact: Your mom says hi
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 16, 2020
D’OH! Neon with the mom joke.
Fact:
You're antisemetic with a side of racist.
— Ꭾolimom (@MomIncorrect) July 16, 2020
Kevin didn’t exactly like the feedback he received:
In case idiots don't know what a bigot is.. pic.twitter.com/ffSyduDiqb
— Kevin L. Walker (@KevinLWalker) July 16, 2020
Oh trust us, we know.
Look at your own tweet.
How many dummies on twitter does it take to ACTUALLY know what racism is…? LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/KTp1RtM310
— Kevin L. Walker (@KevinLWalker) July 16, 2020
You know the face you make when someone is driving in the left-hand lane going 10 mph UNDER the speed limit with their turn signal on?
Just made that face.
for all the idiots that dont ACTUALLY know what "anti-Semitism" is pic.twitter.com/waNHbm0bid
— Kevin L. Walker (@KevinLWalker) July 16, 2020
His tweet literally shows prejudice against Jews but ok.
Fact: you’re a moron.
— SCOUTWITHBRYAN (@ScoutWithBryan) July 16, 2020
And we’re done here.
***
