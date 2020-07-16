The way the Left lost their MINDS over Bari Weiss speaks volumes …

And ain’t none of it good.

Brit Hume shared Weiss’ resignation letter that was straight-up fire:

They accused of her being racist and a Nazi, and all because she wasn’t as ‘progressive’ as they were.

And since Brit shared it, the morong brigade came out in full force.

Look at this hot mess:

Check out the ratio on that bad boy!

Impressive.

Oh, and we’re only guessing but pretty sure it was Brit’s quote-tweet that did it.

Oops.

NU-UH!

Oh, wait.

Ok, fine. SO?! YOU’RE NOT THE BOSS OF US!

Heh.

He is SO dry, which makes his tweets even more hilarious.

Admit it, when you read his tweets you do it in ‘his’ voice.

***

