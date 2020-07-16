This thread from Twitter user â€˜Ruby Rockstarâ€™ says it all â€¦ why the mask is actually political. Maybe since she spelled it out so succinctly and avoided large words, the mask Nazis will see why so many people are resisting the government telling them what they have to wear.

Ok, probably not but we can all hope.

Seriously kick-a*s thread:

Itâ€™s just a mask. Itâ€™s just six feet. Itâ€™s just two weeks. Itâ€™s just for non essential businesses. Itâ€™s just for non essential employees. Itâ€™s just a bar. Itâ€™s just a restaurant. It's just a salon. It's just to not overwhelm hospitals. Itâ€™s just until the cases go down. THREAD â€” Ruby RockStar (@RubyRockstar333) July 15, 2020

Itâ€™s about so much more than the mask.

Keep going.

Itâ€™s just to flatten the curve. Itâ€™s just a few inmates. Itâ€™s just to keep others from being infected. It's just a few more weeks. Itâ€™s just church. Itâ€™s just until we get a vaccine. Itâ€™s just an app. Itâ€™s just for tracing. Itâ€™s just to let people know you have no temperature. â€” Ruby RockStar (@RubyRockstar333) July 15, 2020

Quit making everything such a big deal, theyâ€™re JUST trying to keep you safe.

Right?

Itâ€™s just so others know who youâ€™ve been in contact with. Itâ€™s just a few more months. Itâ€™s just a few more inmates. It's just for large gatherings. It's just until the clinical trials are complete.

Itâ€™s just an account. It's just to prevent hateful speech. â€” Ruby RockStar (@RubyRockstar333) July 15, 2020

Sensing a theme here.

It's just to stop hateful content. It's just to prevent false political stories. Itâ€™s just a peaceful protest. It's just to punish bad cops. It's just a statue. It's just a monument. It's just some graffiti. It's just them doing what they do. It's just their freedom of speech. â€” Ruby RockStar (@RubyRockstar333) July 15, 2020

Settle down Americans.

Itâ€™s just your rights weâ€™re trampling all over.

It's just their freedom of expression. It's just to show solidarity. It's just a few sqaure blocks. It's just a curfew. It's just an anthem. It's just a flag. It's just a football game. It's just to protect the children. It's just a little fine. It's just to prevent a spike. â€” Ruby RockStar (@RubyRockstar333) July 15, 2020

Give them an inch theyâ€™ll take a mile.

It's just to achieve distancing. It's just some skewed statistics. It's just a few places that won't take currency. It's just so people can safely vote. It's just a debate. It's just a few gaffes. It's just to protect his son. It's just a veiled threat. It's just a radio show. â€” Ruby RockStar (@RubyRockstar333) July 15, 2020

Wow.

It's just a White House meeting. It just slipped his mind. It's just a change in beliefs. It's just a clump of cells. It's just for choice. It's just a false story. It's just until proof is shown. It's just for 2 years until after he retires. It's just a movie. â€” Ruby RockStar (@RubyRockstar333) July 15, 2020

It's just a TV show. It's just a Chrismas song. It's just a textbook. It's just a slave owner. It's just a founding father. It's just an outdated amendment. It's just the electoral college. It's just petroleum products. It's just fracking. It's just innocents seeking asylum. â€” Ruby RockStar (@RubyRockstar333) July 15, 2020

It's just a border. It's just a mean spirited tyrant building a wall. It's just educational opportunities for impoverished minorities. It's just the underprivileged feeling frustrated. It's just shoplifting to feed their family.. Do you see how it's NOT just about a mask ??? â€” Ruby RockStar (@RubyRockstar333) July 15, 2020

Yes, yes we do see that.

***

