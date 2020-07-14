As Twitchy readers know, Bari Weiss resigned from The New York Times and completely torched the outlet in one HELLUVA resignation letter.

Seems there is a civil war there at the outlet between the woke and the woker.

Welp, Max Boot couldn’t haven her making the Leftist rag look bad without a dig at Trump:

It’s true some leftists try to repress viewpoints they find offensive—as @bariweiss found out. But the right has little standing to complain about the left’s cancel culture, because it has its own cancel culture that is just as pervasive. @PostOpinions ⁰https://t.co/eRcdW63qZR — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) July 14, 2020

Huh? Conservatives are trying to get people fired?

Dude.

From WaPo (sorry):

Trump’s hypocrisy is glaring. As my fellow Post columnist Catherine Rampell pointed out, he is trying to intimidate critical media organizations, stop the publication of books that he doesn’t like, and purge the executive branch of anyone who disagrees with him. To cite but one egregious example: Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was fired from the National Security Council and now has been forced into early retirement, without a peep of protest from Republicans, because he testified truthfully about Trump’s impeachable conduct.

Alex Vindman … HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Too bad you live fantasy world. While the right may not be perfect, in no way are they the modern left. If you published this in 60s and 70s, I'd probably agree to some degree, but we haven't hopped into a time machine. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 14, 2020

And sometimes Max feels the need to defend an austere religious scholar, from accusations of cowardice. — Independence Day O’Houlihan (@Earnest_T_Bass) July 14, 2020

You don't even realize how deluded you are with your resentment of president Trump that you managed to make a situation that was not about him… about him. People like me, who are kind and reasonable & who happen to support the president, will not forget how you treated us. — L (@SomeBitchIKnow) July 14, 2020

Max. Dude. *eye roll*

***

Related:

OMG, this is amazing –> Stephen Colbert’s cartoon anchors TORCH Rick Wilson in hilariously cringe interview (watch)

‘They’ve called me a Nazi and a racist’: Bari Weiss leaving NYT, publishes powerful yet damning resignation letter (screenshots)

‘At any COST’: Brit Hume shares damning thread about the swamp’s (especially media) HATRED of Trump driving them to destroy America