Brit Hume has been sharing some pretty spectacular threads from Alex Berenson over the past few months, who has been one of if not the most vocal opponents to the draconian ‘lockdown’ solutions far too many governments have been putting in place to combat COVID.

Interesting how case numbers start magically climbing just as we see an improvement in the economy and are talking about kids going back to school in the fall, both of which would be huge wins for Trump. (adjusts tinfoil)

Alex said it far better in a thread:

1/ This is not a coup. Coups are military actions; what’s happening now is part of a semi-normal political process. But it is now clear much of the US power structure – especially the media – hates this president so much they are committed to destroying him at any cost. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 14, 2020

How do you combat an ‘enemy’ that doesn’t care if they destroy the very country they’re fighting to take over?

2/ Keep schools closed next fall while THE REST OF THE WORLD opens them? So be it. Foment panic over a virus that has killed a total of 9,000 Americans under 55 in four months? Ya gotta do what ya gotta do. Ignore a huge rise in crime this spring? No worries… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 14, 2020

Ugh, seeing it all in black and white is not making us feel better.

Heh.

3/ Openly attack the handful of media outlets that won’t follow the narrative? Check check. Pressure big tech/social media companies to impose their own censorship? Done and done. Ignore a generation of scientific advice to justify draconian lockdowns? Absolutely! — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 14, 2020

Dammit.

He’s right.

4/ The best analogy I can think of here is the 1996 Russian presidential election, when the Russian power structure decided that Yeltsin HAD to win, that a Communist couldn’t be allowed to be elected. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 14, 2020

And let’s be honest, the Left does indeed seem to focus on Russia … a lot.

5/ And ultimately Yeltsin did win. And maybe that was the right choice; I don’t know enough about Russia to guess either way. But the lies and propaganda destroyed whatever chance Russia’s democracy had and set the stage for Vladimir Putin. Be careful what you wish for. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 14, 2020

The Left can rarely see the big picture because they think a lot like children. They want their way and they want it right now even if it’s wrong and could totally destroy everything around them.

Idjits.

The fallout is worse than the disease https://t.co/oRwPkR1RcO — powr2ppl (@powr2ppl) July 14, 2020

The solution is worse than the problem.

There was something fishy about CA governor announcing renewed shambolic and economy-destroying restrictions when the Dow was at 500. — No Problem ☀️ (@venivici27) July 14, 2020

The easiest way for Schools to open in the Fall is for Trump to say We need to keep the schools closed in the Fall. — Keith Cartwright (@keithtcLegal) July 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOLY CRAP.

He’s right.

We've been witnessing an 'attempted' coup d'état. Defined by Clayton Thyne as "illegal and overt attempts by the military OR other elites within the state apparatus to unseat the president." To be considered successful the usurpers need to remain in power for at least 7 days. — @amuse (@amuse) July 14, 2020

Scary times indeed.

They hate Trump enough to destroy the country and her people. Not EVEN being melodramatic.

