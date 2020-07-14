Richard Grenell was quick to point out what a huge mistake Gov. Gavin Newsom is making by closing the schools in September. He’s not only potentially harming the children in the state but he’s also endangering his own political future with the very voting base that likely put him in office.

And of course, Richard did it as he often does, with style:

Look at all those people protesting.

Interesting how Democratic governors are AOK with protesting but want to keep kids out of school.

And c’mon, you’d think by now Lefty media trolls would have figured out it’s not a good idea to pick a fight with Richard Grenell but NOOOOOO.

Greg Miller opened his big Twitter mouth:

It’s like Greg doesn’t think people know about his involvement with the Steel dossier and RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

Luckily, Richard was good enough to remind him.

Yup.

Ouch.

What he said.

Then he followed up:

But tell us how you REALLY feel, Richard.

Don’t start none won’t be none, people.

***

