Richard Grenell was quick to point out what a huge mistake Gov. Gavin Newsom is making by closing the schools in September. He’s not only potentially harming the children in the state but he’s also endangering his own political future with the very voting base that likely put him in office.

And of course, Richard did it as he often does, with style:

Lots of moms in LA are furious with @GavinNewsom for closing schools in September. These women voted for Gavin (and Hillary) but now see the impact of voting for someone who denies science and politicizes the Covid response. https://t.co/EB6UF4M8Ll — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 14, 2020

Look at all those people protesting.

Interesting how Democratic governors are AOK with protesting but want to keep kids out of school.

And c’mon, you’d think by now Lefty media trolls would have figured out it’s not a good idea to pick a fight with Richard Grenell but NOOOOOO.

Greg Miller opened his big Twitter mouth:

Trump’s former temp DNI derides people who voted “for someone who denies science.” https://t.co/oosUDsXr0a — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) July 14, 2020

It’s like Greg doesn’t think people know about his involvement with the Steel dossier and RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

Luckily, Richard was good enough to remind him.

Greg, you’ve demonstrated from the beginning of the Steel dossier coverage that you ignore facts. You aren’t a real journalist, you should be on the opinion page. You’ve manipulated intel for years. Here are science based facts on opening schools:https://t.co/7g8J4wwHDT https://t.co/UamYNHooIi — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 14, 2020

Yup.

Ouch.

What he said.

Then he followed up:

Career intel officials routinely mock @gregpmiller’s coverage. They know he manipulates intel and has a hard political edge. He is regularly ignored and dismissed as an advocate by career experts. https://t.co/wtJXGMs4Vz — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 14, 2020

But tell us how you REALLY feel, Richard.

Don’t start none won’t be none, people.

***

Related:

‘Great logic, Ms. Westchester’: Dana Loesch WALLOPS AOC in FIERY back-and-forth over defunding the police

He NEVER learns! Kayleigh McEnany once again makes Jim Acosta her BIATCH during presser when he asks about Russia Russia Russia

‘Such ridiculous SPIN!’ Richard Grenell SHUTS Daily Beast’s Sam Stein down for ‘sugarcoating’ Obama IRS scandal and HOOBOY