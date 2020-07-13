When President Trump is right, he’s right.

And he is really right about too many universities and school systems being about leftist indoctrination and not education. He tweeted this out:

Too many Universities and School Systems are about Radical Left Indoctrination, not Education. Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020

Not entirely sure why Sam Stein felt the need to try and dunk on Trump but here we are …

No one expects follow through. But I’m definitely old enough to remember reporting on the Obama-era IRS scandal in which they were questioning the tax status of Tea Party groups. It led to impeachment proceedings. Here we have a president just asking for something similar https://t.co/CV4li5FRgT — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 10, 2020

It was ‘complicated.’

Right.

Anything to defend Obama … we know.

And, of course, it takes a couple seconds to see that Trump railed against this at the time. https://t.co/SqQS0lftf6 — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 10, 2020

Not exactly making the connection Sam is here but alrighty.

The question was, to what degree was political motivation involved in them going after TP groups. It appeared there was SOME motivation. But here we have a president laying it all out that he wants to target institutions via the IRS on strictly ideological grounds — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 10, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, FFS.

Richard Grenell responded:

Ridiculous spin, Sam. @realDonaldTrump is calling for BALANCE and diversity in academic institutions. Obama targeted conservative groups with tax harrssment – he wasn’t demanding balance. https://t.co/F60iMYw0r6 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 12, 2020

Nope. He wanted them shut DOWN and was willing to weaponize the IRS to do it.

This is why Americans dont trust the media to give them an unbiased/neutral news story. @samstein downplays the Obama IRS scandal: story was “complicated”. They “bungled” it. Not everyone was targeted and just “some” politics – but, he says, Trump is worse. #advocate pic.twitter.com/v9lYm7AQXz — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 12, 2020

It was ok when Obama did it.

Or something.

Yes, but to be fair Sam is a world reknown hack, the likes of which we’ve never seen. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) July 12, 2020

If it was a complicated story where the IRS bungled it, why did Lois Lerner plead the fifth?https://t.co/WyKi5cBzGl — BlackJack (@BlackJackBoGre1) July 12, 2020

‘Complicated.’

What exactly did 45 do that was worse ? — Steve (@TheSteve12) July 12, 2020

He’s daring to ask for balance in the colleges, and we can’t have THAT now can we?!

***

