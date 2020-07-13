When President Trump is right, he’s right.

And he is really right about too many universities and school systems being about leftist indoctrination and not education. He tweeted this out:

Not entirely sure why Sam Stein felt the need to try and dunk on Trump but here we are …

It was ‘complicated.’

Right.

Anything to defend Obama … we know.

Not exactly making the connection Sam is here but alrighty.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, FFS.

Richard Grenell responded:

Nope. He wanted them shut DOWN and was willing to weaponize the IRS to do it.

It was ok when Obama did it.

Or something.

‘Complicated.’

He’s daring to ask for balance in the colleges, and we can’t have THAT now can we?!

