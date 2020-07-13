AOC just keeps doubling down on dumb.

We know you know, but the alliteration was just too much for us to ignore.

As Twitchy readers know, AOC claimed that crime is a symptom of a diseased society that neglects poor people and that when they steal it’s because they’re hungry and want bread and stuff. Nothing says you’re hungry like stealing a 55″ television from Target or a Louis Vuitton bag.

Seems AOC wasn’t happy with the teasing and mockery that was taking place at her expense so she wrote a pretty screechy and defensive thread:

Republicans are all upset that I’m connecting the dots between poverty and crime. I know most of them haven’t experienced or seen these issues first hand, but I have. This may be hard for them to admit, but poverty and crime are highly linked, both violent & nonviolent alike. https://t.co/4t34dCLZlw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2020

And they just want to steal BREAD!

Let me give you a real life example that I’ve encountered often (wording vaguely to protect people). Growing up I was friends w/ a boy who was the son of a single mom. They struggled to pay rent. As we know, hourly work doesn’t pay a living wage – especially then. /2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2020

Living wage.

*sigh*

It’s virtually impossible to pay rent on $8/hr. And when you are teenage boy in a fatherless home (his dad passed away), there is a drive to be “the man of the house.” To help your mom. And what makes money fast when a full time job doesn’t pay enough to live? Selling weed. /3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2020

Maybe she missed it but the people stealing televisions and sneakers weren’t selling weed to help pay rent or whatever other nonsense she’s trying to push here.

For Black & Brown communities, especially in the era of criminalization, the choice to sell weed of course is a risky one – not just w/ police, but with those you get tied up with. Yet when a teenage boy believes the other option is homelessness, they may take the chance. /4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2020

Criminalization.

You know, it’s not their fault they stole a bunch of cell phones and set buildings on fire.

AND IT’S ONLY BECAUSE THEY MIGHT BE HOMELESS.

Mind you, there are entire TV series glamorizing, humanizing, and sympathizing White Americans in this exact situation of selling drugs to live – Weeds, Breaking Bad, etc. But fact is, Black & Brown communities have been in this predicament forever & get called “animals.” /5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2020

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

She’s really reaching here.

I take this issue seriously. Unlike many of GOP pundits theorizing from suburban homes, I’ve had multiple family members shot, shot at, stabbed, etc. Crime + community violence isn’t some thought experiment to project your thoughts & theories abt communities you’ve never met. /6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2020

Yeah, Sandy had it really rough growing up in that moderately wealthy neighborhood.

It’s our real life. While it takes months, sometimes years to study crime data, I personally can tell you that fed & state relief is NOT reaching people. We aren’t getting stimulus checks (mixed status fams), millions can’t pay rent, & summer youth employment has been cut. /7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2020

We’d hope AOC didn’t get a stimulus check.

She makes over $174k a year at least.

Sorry, but if this editor were one of these ‘brown’ people she is claiming to understand and relate to she’d be SOOOO annoyed.

She’s not an expert on anything.

Honey we know you're slow but you might want to look a bit closer at which crime stats are going up and have a big think on it. — ringtrick (@ringtrick) July 13, 2020

You're a bigger 🤡 than ever imagined. — Jorj X McKie (@jjs92285) July 13, 2020

Most people are just wondering why you’re using drug stats and drug anecdotes in a discussion about a rising murder rate. People want answers about why so many people are getting killed. Your answer was not on topic and came off as if you were trying to dodge a serious issue. — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) July 13, 2020

now connect the dots between Progressive Policies, poverty, and crime. You can look at any Democrat run cities to see it put into CONTEXT. — my name is nobody (@F3_Haskell) July 13, 2020

And there it is.

***

