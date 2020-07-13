CAPTURED!

You guys … this is big.

Huge.

Wait.

YUGE even.

Ted Cruz was caught on an American Airlines flight this morning with NO MASK.

You read that right.

NO.

MASK.

REEEEEEEE.

SOMEONE CALL IN THE NATIONAL GUARD! ELEVENTY!

Captured today at 10:45am — @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/h8DM7J4CMi — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

There’s more:

For those asking, this was on an @AmericanAir flight — their policy clearly states that masks should be worn on the flight. pic.twitter.com/CyG1GG5H8n — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

Refusing to wear a mask OR is he drinking a cup of coffee …

Oh, yeah.

Oops.

For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it's not hard to have a mask on and undo one side to take a sip then put it back on. Most people take their time drinking coffee. Also, here's a photo of him sitting outside the gate: pic.twitter.com/C7cbm3pQH0 — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

Notice his hand is not showing so he could totally be drinking coffee here too.

But that didn’t keep them from losing their ever-loving minds.

Ted Cruz flew on an @AmericanAir commercial flight yesterday and refused to wear a mask. And American Airlines let him violate their own rules, and put all of its passengers’ lives in danger. https://t.co/sczcnriKMf — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 13, 2020

WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!

Can you imagine how much energy they need to be this pissed off all of the time? We’re exhausted just writing about it.

You used to be the kid who wrote names on the board when the teacher was out of the classroom, weren't you? — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) July 13, 2020

Nailed it.

I pray @tedcruz is Covid 19 positive in the next 2 weeks. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Justice Will Prevail! 2020 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🌊 (@MBunch3) July 13, 2020

Classy, ain’t they?

***

