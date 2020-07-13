CAPTURED!

You guys … this is big.

Huge.

Wait.

YUGE even.

Ted Cruz was caught on an American Airlines flight this morning with NO MASK.

You read that right.

NO.

MASK.

REEEEEEEE.

SOMEONE CALL IN THE NATIONAL GUARD! ELEVENTY!

There’s more:

Refusing to wear a mask OR is he drinking a cup of coffee …

Oh, yeah.

Oops.

Notice his hand is not showing so he could totally be drinking coffee here too.

But that didn’t keep them from losing their ever-loving minds.

WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!

Can you imagine how much energy they need to be this pissed off all of the time? We’re exhausted just writing about it.

Nailed it.

Classy, ain’t they?

***

