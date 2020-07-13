If you were wondering how big of a jagoff Jim Acosta is, look no further than his behavior today during Kayleigh McEnany’s presser when he asked her about Trump holding Russia accountable for bounties on U.S. solider’s heads.

Or not holding them accountable.

Watch:

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "No one's been tougher on Russia" than President Trump. pic.twitter.com/qdkSOKNUJT — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2020

Dude is so hung up on Russia.

He retweeted Aaron Rupar of all people to follow up on the exchange. Guess he couldn’t defend himself?

Asked about Russian bounties, McEnany bends over backward to avoid directly rebuking the Kremlin pic.twitter.com/sIqqycCfEN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2020

They’re such doorknobs.

No offense to our doorknob readers.

MOMENTS AGO: Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany slams Rep. AOC discussing uptick in NYC violence: "You have Rep. Ocasio-Cortez saying this is just because people are trying to get food with their families." pic.twitter.com/SREtVGwZtF — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2020

AOC seems to think people are only stealing and setting things on fire, oh, and killing one another, because they can’t feed their families.

Yeah, we made that same face you just did.

Oh, and then, of course, Acosta wanted to fuel the drama about Fauci and Trump not getting along:

Question: "The President has gone off on anonymous sources in the past. Why not have the guts to trash Dr. Fauci in your own names?" Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "So, President Trump — I'll refer you back — there's no opposition research being dumped to reporters." pic.twitter.com/vqmRTqZboJ — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2020

Again, he shared someone else who was trying to make his point for him.

.@Acosta asks why White House officials don't "have the guts to trash Dr. Fauci with your own names," @PressSec says Fauci "has made mistakes," POTUS "would stand by his record" and is now repeating a Fauci quote praising POTUS from several months ago. Denies any oppo research. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 13, 2020

Think Jim will write about this in his diary tonight? We do we do!

