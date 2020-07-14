One of the lone voices of sanity and reason at the New York Times, Bari Weiss, is leaving.

Sorry, let us try that again.

She’s been bullied into leaving … at least that’s our takeaway from reading her resignation letter.

From Vice:

Bari Weiss, a writer and editor for the embattled New York Times Opinion section, has resigned from the paper. When reached by phone, Weiss did not want to offer any further comment beyond confirming that she was out. According to an internal source, she was removed from the staff directory sometime in the past week. A controversial figure inside and outside the paper, Weiss leaves in the wake of what she recently described as a civil war at the Times between “(mostly young) wokes” and “(mostly 40+) liberals.” That war reached its apex when Opinion head James Bennet, who had been widely tipped as a potential replacement for top Times editor Dean Baquet, left the paper after publishing an op-ed in which Senator Tom Cotton called for the use of the military force against protestors.

A civil war.

Sounds about right.

does Bret Stephens go next? And then what conservatives do they hire for opinion, if any? — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) July 14, 2020

Right.

Because they’re clearly so concerned with ‘balance’.

The real takeaway is the makeup of the employees. pic.twitter.com/6vIN6FzOoG — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 14, 2020

Woke and woker.

Yup.

Weiss published her resignation letter and HOOBOY:

NEW: Bari Weiss has published her resignation letter to publisher A.G. Sulzberger https://t.co/FZLfuqzRMQ pic.twitter.com/OKgSYKGBCG — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) July 14, 2020

Can’t help but wonder why she didn’t file some sort of hostile working environment claim …

This is freaking awful.

We could bore you with the typical morons badgering her and making fun of her letter (oooh, the poor conservative, boo hoo) but considering they’re only proving her point, we’ll just leave it at the letter itself.

Pretty sure she said all that needs to be said.

***

Related:

‘At any COST’: Brit Hume shares damning thread about the swamp’s (especially media) HATRED of Trump driving them to destroy America

‘You’re NOT a real journalist’: Greg Miller tries picking a fight with Richard Grenell over Newsom and YIKES (he’s dead, Jim … DEAD!)

‘Great logic, Ms. Westchester’: Dana Loesch WALLOPS AOC in FIERY back-and-forth over defunding the police