So hold on a sec …

Chelsea Handler is trying to punish a company run by minorities and she thinks that proves she’s not racist? Did we read this right?

Because while we’re clearly not experts on the matter, a rich, somewhat powerful white woman trying to cancel a minority brand seems pretty damn racist.

Not to mention when she put herself side-by-side with Ivanka Trump she looks like a pile of wet, hammered potato salad:

Yeah, this was stupid.

But it is Chelsea Handler we’re talking about.

Oopsie.

Ouch.

Ok, so this is funny.

Probably not appropriate, but funny.

We didn’t write it.

We did laugh at it.

A lot.

And we did include it.

Ahem.

But you know, she’s condemning racism.

And stuff.

***

Tags: BeansChelsea HandlerGoyaIvanka Trump