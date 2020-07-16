It’s ok to make grossly sexual comments about Hope Hicks because she’s a conservative.

Or something.

When these a*sholes show you who they really are, BELIEVE THEM:

It seems that Hope Hicks has been passed around the Oval Office more than the CDC COVID guidelines. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 16, 2020

So, we had to Google this guy and apparently he makes crappy documentaries.

Isn’t it interesting how the Left spends so much time screeching about how sexist the Right is and yet every single time you ‘scratch’ one of them, you find the real misogynists?

Awwwww…scratch a leftie, find a misogynist every single time. Sorry she turned you down brah. — Queen V (@TMIWITW) July 16, 2020

We’re thinking most have turned him down.

And you sound like you've been passed over. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 16, 2020

This. ^

You’re a prog, so this trash will be excused — 🍀"Mostly Peaceful" Depressant🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) July 16, 2020

For some reason, it’s ok for women who disagree with the Leftist mantra to be sexually harassed.

Who knew?

Oh, that’s right, every single conservative woman on Twitter and in social media in general.

To determine if this is OK, imagine she were a liberal and a conservative said this…

That's right, everyone on the left and right would be coming down hard!

You are a misogynist. — Douglas Turner (@mkedgt2) July 16, 2020

Sexism is okay as long as it comes from a "progressive" male and aimed at a conservative woman. — Noah (@reeb1011) July 16, 2020

Sexist much? — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) July 16, 2020

Yes.

Yes he is.

Ah, there's the good ol' progressive sexism we all know. — Philistotle (@philllosoraptor) July 16, 2020

Yup.

Passed around? Bro. — Jack Asimov (@ToadieThe) July 16, 2020

Yeah.

Bro.

Thanks for verifying you are a garbage person — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) July 16, 2020

Even his ‘fans’ weren’t ok with this tweet, which gives us hope:

Oh come on. That's a shitty tweet and you know it. — Andrea (@BlurredMystic) July 16, 2020

Love your stuff. But not this one. — Julia (Juju) Hook (@JujuHook) July 16, 2020

I dislike Hope Hicks and disagree with everything she believes in, but saying that a woman has been “passed around” an office is pretty gross. — Martha (@marthamatical) July 16, 2020

The sad truth though?

Scratch a leftist male, find a misogynist. Usually the grossest type. Every Single Time — Chinnyfromtheblock (@ItsNorah88) July 16, 2020

Every.

Single.

Time.

***

