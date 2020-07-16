Welp, Democrats really, really, really need the country to fall apart if they want any sort of chance at winning in November but gosh, even a pandemic can’t seem to ‘kill’ our economy.

Womp-womp, Sleepy Joe:

More great economic news: ✅Retail sales surged 7.5% in June as the economy continues to recover. ✅Unemployment claims FELL again for the 15th consecutive week. https://t.co/Rbk65t2yiw — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 16, 2020

From the Wall Street Journal:

U.S. retail sales rose for the second straight month in June as malls and restaurants reopened and consumers bought big-ticket items, but a recent increase in coronavirus cases could again damp spending. The Commerce Department on Thursday said retail sales—a measure of purchases at stores, at restaurants and online—increased a seasonally adjusted 7.5% on the month. Retail sales totaled $524.3 billion in June, up from $487.7 billion in May and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

Nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

Boo and YAH.

#BREAKING US retail sales gain slowed in June to +7.5%: government pic.twitter.com/XbIM21E1jG — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 16, 2020

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for Jun'20, up 7.5% m-o-m, and 1.1%y-oy. Total sales for the April 2020 through June 2020 period were down 8.1%y-o-y. Read that again Retail sales up y-o-y. — Sahil Kapoor (@SahilKapoor) July 16, 2020

Year over year.

Boom.

Can’t stop America. Nope.

***

Related:

Umm, that’s RACIST, ya’ ding-a-ling! Chelsea Handler’s attempted pic-dunk on Goya and Ivanka Trump goes SO WRONG and lol

‘Scratch a Lefty, find a misogynist. EVERY time.’ Blue-check toad even pisses off his ‘fans’ with sexist garbage tweet about Hope Hicks

‘It’s NOT just about a mask!’ Conservative woman takes Lefty talking points about how ‘it’s just a mask’ apart in EPIC thread