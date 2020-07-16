We saw this footage out of China earlier, but until the Daily Caller shared it we were hoping it wasn’t real.

This is some truly horrific stuff, folks.

Watch:

Uighurs sitting, bound and blindfolded, waiting to be loaded onto train cars and taken — somewhere. Drone footage from an unknown hero in China.#Uighur pic.twitter.com/l9CTfyM2iT — PariahDog1312🗽⚖️☭⃠ 卐⃠ (@PDog119) July 15, 2020

Being put on trains.

In 2020.

A modern day Holocaust is happening right before our eyes. This is the Chinese Communist Party. https://t.co/fLzS19AtoX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 16, 2020

This is Communist China, folks.

But yeah, America is so bad, guys. Keep tearing down statues and defending China. — Angry Ostrich (@AngryBeaky) July 16, 2020

Way to go @nikestore ! New slave labor to produce your goods. — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) July 16, 2020

@NBA should be forced to speak to this, but yet, no sports journalist has the guts to ask — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) July 16, 2020

To all the leftists in this country scolding conservatives that we are like Hitler…yet have no idea or are silent on this. And they are the moral authority. No — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 16, 2020

Whoever shot this video is amazing and brave. — sameer Mohan (@sameerMohan2) July 16, 2020

Seriously amazing and brave.

No words for the ‘set’ it took for someone to record and SHARE this.

Can’t imagine the risk to get this footage. Saved for posterity. — fullofnopes (@fullofnopes) July 16, 2020

Yes! It’s a bit old, at least in news-cycle time, but good to see it making the rounds and drawing attention again. Thanks for the flag — you’re the third or fourth person to point it out to me today! — Elise Anderson (@AndersonEliseM) July 16, 2020

So it is older footage …

Which makes it even scarier.

***

