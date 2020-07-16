We saw this footage out of China earlier, but until the Daily Caller shared it we were hoping it wasn’t real.

This is some truly horrific stuff, folks.

Watch:

Being put on trains.

In 2020.

This is Communist China, folks.

Seriously amazing and brave.

No words for the ‘set’ it took for someone to record and SHARE this.

So it is older footage …

Which makes it even scarier.

***

