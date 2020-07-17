Harris Faulkner is pretty fantastic, which is why Fox News is making her a more essential part of their lineup. Brit Hume shared the Variety article talking about her success and encouraged her:

Which for whatever reason brought this sort of reaction out on the Left:

Way to go FOX. Exploit the only black on air person you employ. — Nicole (@dreamloverepeat) July 17, 2020

What.

A.

Ding-a-ling.

How’s that old saying go? ‘Tis better to be thought a moron than tweet something stupid and prove it or something?

Ouch. And seriously, look at that RATIO.

Brit responded:

Who wants to tell this person about Kevin Corke, Juan Williams, Arthel Neville, Lawrence Jones, Richard Fowler, among others. https://t.co/XeS73QLKKu — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 17, 2020

Ooh, Ooh, we do!

Lol. What a dunce 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 17, 2020

That works too.

Also being exploited by Fox News…….? — NOV 3rd We END This (@ruckus2) July 17, 2020

Pretty sure she’s paid just like other Fox News peeps.

Kevin Corke cover the White House. Arthel Neville is a longtime Fox News anchor. Juan Williams, a co-host of The Five and one of the most visible people on Fox. “Exploited?” Please. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 17, 2020

“Among others” means: it’s Juan Williams and four unknown dudes. That’s it. — Todd L (@MackMan_333) July 17, 2020

HOOboy.

What idiocy. Those people are not unknown to Fox News viewers, of whom you obviously are not one. If you watched, you’d know that Arthel Neville is no “dude.” She’s a longtime Fox News anchor. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 17, 2020

It’s always fun to watch Brit shut ’em down.

True story.

*and he follows this editor, squeeeeee*

Won’t do any good. #FactsMatter but not to them — Lori J Andersen (@ljandersen) July 17, 2020

Fair point.

But it’s still fun to watch especially when you can hear his tweets in his voice.

***

