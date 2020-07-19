Add Janice Dean to the list of folks not happy with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s praise of New York’s handling of COVID-19:

She’s 100% right:

Sorry Dr. Fauci. 32,000 deaths. 6,000 seniors? Nope. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 18, 2020

Now, here’s the condescending reaction from Soledad O’Brien:

Soledad, you left out something though:

*Meteorologist who lost both in-laws to NY’s disastrous nursing home COVID policies. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 19, 2020

Dean fired back with a weather example of her own:

So if a hurricane struck New York and it killed over 30,000 people (including thousands of seniors who were forced below sea level), but then the governor built a sea wall afterwards saying he fixed the problem, would this be considered a huge success? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 19, 2020

I used a weather analogy for those who say I should “stick to weather” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 19, 2020

And maybe Soledad missed this thread from Jake Tapper at her former network that called out Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio for their failed leadership and policies:

Clarence Page, too:

Clarence Page: 'I'm Amazed' Cuomo's Approval Rating Is This High, Nursing Home Policy 'an Egregious Error' https://t.co/KajWEkNVtw — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 19, 2020

Anyway, Soledad absolutely earned this dragging and we’re here for it:

You are a bad person, she lost her father and mother-in-law in NY, but you know that already. https://t.co/dIsbXO5QIW — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 19, 2020

You are a bad person. https://t.co/nsVPtV4Kfc — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 19, 2020

Shame on you https://t.co/poTjyn41xc — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) July 19, 2020

This is not a good person…. https://t.co/WHSsgg6crh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 19, 2020

Janice Dean lost her in-laws to COVID-19 due to Gov. Cuomo’s incompetence. Way to show your true colors,✌️journalist✌️. https://t.co/JZLGRey1lT — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 19, 2020

