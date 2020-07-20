Nobody watches and obsesses over Fox News more than Brian Stelter.

Seriously.

We challenge any green-penis whiner out there who complains about their racist redneck uncle watching Fox News to prove they watch MORE than the most annoying Hall Monitor in media. Honestly, Fox News should start giving ol’ Bri a cut of the traffic he sends their way …

Seems he was not happy with the way Sean Hannity framed the violence in Portland.

Maybe if he’d said something along the lines of protesters ‘storming the Capitol’?

Look at this mess:

When I saw Sean Hannity leading his show with "MORE VIOLENCE GRIPS PORTLAND" and scary video from the streets, I knew something was up… https://t.co/K9Wb2HF29r — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 20, 2020

It’s like Brian wants us to make fun of him.

And c’mon, only a moron would think Portland has been peaceful.

Wait.

Heh.

So that was your first clue Portland is a hot mess? It's been going on for two months. — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) July 20, 2020

Something like 52 straight nights now.

Gee Tater, you gonna be ok? Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for you & the other Democrat/media complex blowholes as your communist pals destroy yet another American city. — Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) July 20, 2020

Just curious, Brain – have you ever watched your own network or is your obsession with Fox News all-consuming? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 20, 2020

It’s nuts.

Cmon man, you think what goes on in Portland is good? — Steve Johnson (@stevo2321) July 20, 2020

If you were a news outlet, with journalists, you'd have known about this weeks ago. — VPL (@victorpapalima) July 20, 2020

So you're saying that you, a person who works for a news outlet, was notified about there being news on your rival's network? Pretty strong indictment of @CNN there, Tater. https://t.co/KTJREpv6PM — Summertime, and the livin's Ordy (@OrdyPackard) July 20, 2020

Only CNN is allowed to fear-monger and gaslight dammit!

Did they "storm" Tater????

I bet they didn't storm. https://t.co/Hruzj7C75G — @ AllenRay on Parler (@2CynicAl65) July 20, 2020

We need more storming for Bri to get concerned.

MICHIGAN PROTESTORS – chanting inside chambers on one afternoon = ''storming the building'' PORTLAND PROTESTORS – Break down barricades to set fire to the building after weeks of violence = ''Fox exaggerating incidents taking place over city blocks'' Something IS up, for sure. https://t.co/vksSWxGOIX — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) July 20, 2020

That. ^

.@brianstelter on the riots in Portland: “Right-wing media ramped up its coverage of scattered unrest in Portland, Oregon…Evidently a small group of self-described anarchists suddenly deserved national news coverage.” pic.twitter.com/ZKsrWZ6Uez — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 20, 2020

Yes, of course, it’s right-wing media’s fault that morons are destroying buildings and assaulting people in Portland.

Totally.

It’s been going on for a month and a half now. I don’t watch Hannity but he’s not hyping a non-story. — Idiotsansavant (@therealdbREAL) July 20, 2020

Brian and his continued hard on for Fox News. — *Skwirly Q* (@QSkwirly) July 20, 2020

Ugh, thanks for that visual so early on a Monday morning.

*bleh*

***

