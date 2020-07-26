Imagine calling a bunch of Antifa jagoffs dressed in yellow standing in a line and pretending to be ‘moms’ a brilliant tactic.

MSNBC analyst Jonathan Alter seems to think this will somehow give the rioters the moral high ground.

Stop it.

Stop laughing.

Ok, fine, laugh a little because it’s pretty damn funny.

The "Wall of Moms" in Portland is a brilliant tactic that may forever change social protest. If adopted everywhere–and protesters mostly stay behind it–this "good wall" (like non-violence) will reinforce that demonstrators have the moral high ground. It wrecks Trump's argument. — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) July 25, 2020

MSNBC is gonna MSNBC but c’mon, man.

sure. use your mom as a human shield. if the protesters were non violent they wouldn't need to hide behind their mommies — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) July 26, 2020

Which basically proves they’re not protesters.

They’re rioters.

I'm surprised you haven't been ratio'd for this idiocy. Are you subscribed to a Like Farm or something? — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) July 26, 2020

He’s getting there.

Go ahead, Saddam. — Add your name (@corrcomm) July 26, 2020

Ouch.

But fair point.

Well, at least you admit that what they were doing wasn't working. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 26, 2020

it's not a brilliant tactic. And the protesters do not have the moral high ground when they are using the 'wall of moms' to block law enforcement while they break the law. Seriously, what moral high ground is found in trying to burn down a federal courthouse? — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) July 26, 2020

So the stupid women who raised these entitled brats are out there. Great. Arrest them all. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) July 26, 2020

What she said.

The moms that are trying to unlawfully pull down a fence? — 2020 isn't over yet? (@radical1979) July 26, 2020

Moral high ground!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

If the idiot moms aren’t trying to break into the federal bld and start fires then the administration isn’t going to give a flying leap what they are doing. — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) July 25, 2020

How old are you? — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 25, 2020

Old enough to think rioters hiding behind their mommies is a brilliant tactic.

Call it what it really is "Human Shields". Speaks volumes about liberal men that they'd send women out to protect them during a riot. Scum of the earth. — The_Kat™ (@The_Kat_Roars) July 26, 2020

"OMG Human shields are awesome!" — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 26, 2020

Only if they are women — Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) July 26, 2020

Oof.

LOL not when there's video of the moms attacking federal property at night — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) July 26, 2020

BUT THEY HAVE THE MORAL HIGH GROUND AND STUFF!

I thought you followed politics and were invited on CNN for your expert opinions? Please tell me this isn’t one of them 🤦 After moms are used as shields, next come the children…to ‘protect’ the violent anarchists behind them Btw, vids of these ‘moms’ participating exist 😉 — Mark Harris (@MarkVivLexCA) July 26, 2020

Criminals destroying property and attacking people have the moral high ground? I'm sure these spoiled children love having their helicopter moms around once more to explain away their behavior and to protect them from the consequences. Please. — The Only Guilty Man In Shawshank (@AlexCobb316) July 25, 2020

And of course, there’s this little nugget:

I recognize a lot of the so-called “moms” as the same antifa women who dressed in black as recent as a couple days ago. They just put on a yellow shirt now for optics. Most of these people aren’t mothers & many don’t even identify as female. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/UPffcao0fv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020

But you know, this is brilliant.

Heh.

***

