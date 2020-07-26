Life does indeed come at you fast.

Especially if youâ€™re living in Seattle pretending there isnâ€™t a problem with the â€˜protesters.â€™

Guess Paul Gallant found out for himself that â€˜chilling out dawgâ€™ was perhaps not the correct response here.

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/tSXyYBSIfu â€” Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

Sounds like things got a little rough in Seattle, eh chief?

He went from telling Trump to chill to tweeting about buying a gun.

Although, we do feel sorry for his cat â€¦ glad he GFTO though.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

poor Paulie didn't get a chance to pay 8 dollars for over roasted, overrated coffee. â€” Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) July 26, 2020

The Starbucks under his apartment was totally destroyed and cops said there could be an explosive device inside.

Guess it was a good thing police were there to warn of possible explosives, social workers may not have picked up on that. pic.twitter.com/l07Ofn6qYu â€” Storm WARNING (@StormWARNING28) July 26, 2020

Whoops.

Chill dawg.

Maybe he gets it now?

What's really remarkable is that his red pill moment was when his favourite Starbucks was hit. You can't make this stuff up ðŸ˜† â€” Sebastian Grimberg (@drumfillz91) July 26, 2020

Weâ€™ll take it.

â€˜Chill dawg, itâ€™s just reparations andâ€¦.ohhhh sheite theyâ€™re coming this way!â€™ â€” Dadpool (@Dadpool05692408) July 26, 2020

Like I said before it's all fun and games until it hits your neighborhood â€” DJ Keo (@DJKeo_) July 26, 2020

Hey! Cut him some slack. Sometimes we all have to learn the hard way. Might be a chance for change. â€” Jenta Porch (@JentaPorch) July 26, 2020

Hey, if this was his red-pill moment weâ€™ll take it.

***

Related:

â€˜Antifa doesnâ€™t GAF about black livesâ€™: Two black men defend federal courthouse from a bunch of Antifa punks (watch)

Calm down, they were just PROTESTING: CNN screeches over outdoor religious concert while giving a pass to 1000s rioting in the streets

â€˜Dude, how old ARE you?â€™ MSNBC analyst dragged for tweet celebrating Portland rioters hiding behind their mommies