Life does indeed come at you fast.

Especially if youâ€™re living in Seattle pretending there isnâ€™t a problem with the â€˜protesters.â€™

Guess Paul Gallant found out for himself that â€˜chilling out dawgâ€™ was perhaps not the correct response here.

Sounds like things got a little rough in Seattle, eh chief?

He went from telling Trump to chill to tweeting about buying a gun.

Although, we do feel sorry for his cat â€¦ glad he GFTO though.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The Starbucks under his apartment was totally destroyed and cops said there could be an explosive device inside.

Whoops.

Chill dawg.

Maybe he gets it now?

Weâ€™ll take it.

Hey, if this was his red-pill moment weâ€™ll take it.

***

