We see journos try and get away with a lot of horrible stuff, but this claim from Taegan Goddard of Political Wire is pretty damn awful. Sure, outlets need to get a reader’s attention to the article (hello, we do it too) but this was just gross.

Claiming Sen. Tom Cotton said slavery was a necessary evil?

Dude.

From Political Wire:

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette that slavery was a “necessary evil” for the United States.

Said Cotton: “We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can’t understand our country. As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.”

That’s like the whole story.

So Teagan KNOWS Tom didn’t say what’s in his headline …

Seriously.

They should retract, correct, and apologize.

Instead, he doubled down:

Dude.

We can SEE IT.

Ain’t that the truth?

Because the ‘Republicans are all evil racists’ narrative ain’t gonna spin itself.

***

