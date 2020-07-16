These COVID reporting errors wouldn’t be so freakin’ horrific if governors weren’t using the data to make decisions about which ‘freedoms’ they will allow their citizens to partake. Not to mention the joy the Left and the media (same difference, we know) seem to experience watching cases climb in red states like Texas.

Well, supposedly climb.

Just like what we saw with reporting errors in Florida, we’re seeing errors in Texas as well.

Big ones it seems:

The State of Texas today had to remove 3,484 cases from its Covid-19 positive case count, because the San Antonio Health Department was reporting “probable” cases for people never actually tested, as “confirmed” positive cases.- TDHS

What other departments make this same mistake? pic.twitter.com/wYhGWhHl5w — Steve Eagar (@steveeagar) July 16, 2020

Just how many departments have made this ‘mistake’?

Mistake.

Cute.

Alex Berenson, one of the loudest voices against shutting our country down over COVID, had this to add:

I have gotten many emails claiming overreporting of positive tests but this is the first hard evidence of large-scale errors I’ve seen. https://t.co/4oehPZQoqK — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 16, 2020

Large-scale errors.

Wow.

Errors that could keep kids from going back to school.

Errors that could force businesses to close.

Errors that could cost people their jobs.

Oopsie.

Yes, the "errors" are troubling. — Jody Wells (@JodyWells84) July 16, 2020

The beat goes on. Let’s make the numbers as big (probables) and scary (not reporting negatives so the positivity rate goes up) and then correct it later which won’t get reported anyway. — Chris Sugden (@sugdenvc) July 16, 2020

Yup.

‘Our bad.’

They are reporting probable cases with confirmed cases here in Ohio as well. — DoubleMilkChocolate (@doublemilkchoc) July 16, 2020

Yeah, @GovRonDeSantis explained FL's issues with misreporting was that places are doing so many tests that they only are reporting the positives on a daily basis (which is what is required). So basically our daily percentages are useless w/o knowing the negatives. — G8rMom7 (@G8rMom7) July 16, 2020

all smoke and mirrors in TX!! — CP (@clphalen) July 16, 2020

Sadly, we’re starting to wonder if ‘smoke and mirrors’ are being used all across the country with these numbers.

