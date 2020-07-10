Goya Foods is standing up to ‘cancel culture’ and all we can say is booyah.

Goya Foods CEO won't apologize in face of boycott, backlash for pro-Trump remarks: 'Suppression of speech' // Bob Unanue sets a good example in the fight against liberal terrorism. Don’t let his voice be suppressed. Stand up against these thugs. #BuyGoya https://t.co/5TmFnsPmcP — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 10, 2020

James Woods is right, people have got to start standing up against these thugs.

Mad respect for this man — RachRN (@Rachelschimans3) July 10, 2020

Seriously buying SO much rice and beans this weekend.

Heh.

I'm buying @GoyaFoods just for not caving to the Libs! — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) July 10, 2020

But you know, orange man BAD!

And remember, @GoyaFoods donates 1.5M pounds of food to the poor every year. — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) July 10, 2020

Spicy black bean soup featuring Goya beans #BuyGoya pic.twitter.com/o2ifYnJbBV — Amy Penkalski 🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸🌵☘️ 🇮🇱 (@penkalski_amy) July 10, 2020

FINALLY someone stands up to the mob. I’ve never bought Goya products but you’d better believe I’m a loyal customer from now on! — Richard Grenell Is A Badass (@RHavanese) July 10, 2020

This just made my day!!!! The thought police were just knocked out in the 1st round!!! Shopping list: GOYA EVERYTHING!!! — Jskye✨ (@Jskye2028) July 10, 2020

Clearly most Americans are tired of the cancel culture and thought police.

Perhaps our friends on the Left should start paying attention?

