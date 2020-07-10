Twitter is all a-flutter with all sorts of hate for Goya Foods since they dared show support for President Trump. Apparently, if as a company you don’t hate Trump you should be canceled.

And they keep telling us there is no such thing as ‘cancel culture.’

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, they’re full of crap.

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal had this to say to the ‘woke mob’ for going after #Goya:

Don’t listen to the #woke mob #Goya beans are the best beans with some white rice. I’m a Latino son of immigrants that was blessed enough to eat #goyafoods in good times and in the bad times #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 10, 2020

+1 Jorge.

In good time and in the bad times.

Perfect.

Imagine morons wanting to boycott a great company because the CEO of the company praised the President? — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) July 10, 2020

Pretty sure ‘morons’ sums it up.

Heck Yeah!! — ToeKnee Bologna (@43toeknee) July 10, 2020

Amen that 🙏🙏🙏!!! — Steve Gavatorta (@SteveGavatorta) July 10, 2020

Looking forward to the win tomorrow 👏🏻 #supernecessary — 👸🏻 Queen Wee Linz 👸🏻 (@Wee_Linz_) July 10, 2020

Let's go champ — PEREZ 🇵🇷 (@ManuelP38636782) July 10, 2020

I love Goya even More now!!!✌🏽🙂✌🏽 — DrewCool (@Drew2C) July 10, 2020

What he said.

***

Related:

Claims he was hacked in 3, 2, 1: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski sends Sen. Josh Hawley f-bomb hate mail over China (screenshot)

SHAMEFUL: Ted Cruz shuts Laurence Tribe DOWN for misogynist comments about Kayleigh McEnany and her Harvard degree

WOW –> Sleeping Giants’ co-founder Nandini Jammi leaves, shares not-so-great story about her ‘white, male co-founder’