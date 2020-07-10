Twitter is all a-flutter with all sorts of hate for Goya Foods since they dared show support for President Trump. Apparently, if as a company you don’t hate Trump you should be canceled.

And they keep telling us there is no such thing as ‘cancel culture.’

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, they’re full of crap.

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal had this to say to the ‘woke mob’ for going after #Goya:

+1 Jorge.

In good time and in the bad times.

Perfect.

Trending

Pretty sure ‘morons’ sums it up.

What he said.

***

Related:

Claims he was hacked in 3, 2, 1: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski sends Sen. Josh Hawley f-bomb hate mail over China (screenshot)

SHAMEFUL: Ted Cruz shuts Laurence Tribe DOWN for misogynist comments about Kayleigh McEnany and her Harvard degree

WOW –> Sleeping Giants’ co-founder Nandini Jammi leaves, shares not-so-great story about her ‘white, male co-founder’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cancel cultureGoya FoodsJorge Masvidal UFC