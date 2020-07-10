Sounds like trouble at Sleeping Giants. You guys are familiar with them, yes? Their supposed entire message is about holding ‘bigots and sexists’ accountable which is basically a fancy way to say if they disagree with your message they will go after your advertising dollars as a way to ‘cancel’ you.

Anywho, co-founder Nandini Jammi has left the movement because of her ‘white, male co-founder’:

Hi, I'm the other half of Sleeping Giants. This is my story.https://t.co/FPPgyLTcMs — Nandini Jammi (@nandoodles) July 9, 2020

Yikes.

From Medium.com:

Nearly four years after I began building Sleeping Giants, the campaign to make bigotry and sexism unprofitable, I’m leaving — but not because I want to. I want to share with you my journey with Sleeping Giants, why taking credit matters and why you must fight for yourself as hard as you do for your cause. I want to show you how a woman of color almost disappeared from the movement she built, and what you can achieve when you refuse to follow the rules your white male “leader” sets for you.

But wait, there’s more.

When Matt and I came out in July 2018 on the front page of the business section of the New York Times, I believed it was as equal partners. It was through Matt’s subsequent media appearances I realized he considered me an optional part of the story. In the weeks after we went public, he positioned himself as Founder of Sleeping Giants and went on to take interviews with Pod Save America, Kara Swisher and AdWeek. In AdWeek, I ended up portrayed as “one of the individuals who helps him run the accounts.”

Dunno, sounds sorta … sexist. Yeah?

I totally thought you had visibility on the General Inquiries email. That’s how I got in touch. Thank you for sharing this – I’m a fan and supporter of your great work — Alison Klayman (@aliklay) July 9, 2020

Thank you for sharing your story! I remember the PSA interview well, and yet this is the first time I’ve ever heard your name. Glad to follow your work from here out. — Melissa H. (@settlrofkittens) July 10, 2020

Stay tuned … this could get real interesting, real fast.

