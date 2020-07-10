Awww, look at Sandy trying to cancel Goya Foods because they don’t hate the president. Granted, she’s hardly original in her attack on the company that has given millions of dollars and tons of food to food banks and coronavirus victims but she’s likely one of the loudest.

And definitely the most annoying.

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

And then not an hour later after she tried canceling the company, she started babbling about how there is no cancel culture:

People who are actually “cancelled” don’t get their thoughts published and amplified in major outlets. This has been a public service announcement. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

Huh?

The term “cancel culture” comes from entitlement – as though the person complaining has the right to a large, captive audience,& one is a victim if people choose to tune them out. Odds are you’re not actually cancelled, you’re just being challenged, held accountable, or unliked. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

So if you don’t want the mob to get you fired for your opinions you’re entitled? Is this like how not wanting to be robbed or raped is being entitled? Remember when the Left said that?

It’s hard to believe she’s really this dense but you know what … she really is.

You are the absolute worst. (That’s not me cancelling you, just me airing my opinion as a free citizen in a free country you’re working to destroy.) https://t.co/d4SbbIUGu9 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 10, 2020

You mean something like this? pic.twitter.com/Ee5zUYQ3fK — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 10, 2020

Ok communist — Tim the ex moderate Democrat #trump2020 (@timextim1) July 10, 2020

You're not very bright — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) July 10, 2020

Only someone as entitled as AOC would write such a thread.

Tell that to conservatives who had their jobs taken from them — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 10, 2020

that settles it pic.twitter.com/8gGbJ3wpB9 — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 8, 2020

This is a redirection and therefore a bad argument. The issue with cancel culture is that you're willing to jeopardize a person's employment because they said something that offended you. It's a culture of fear. — Nathan (@Frozen_Vapors) July 10, 2020

You're threatening a person's livelihood by threatening their employer with bad press if they do nothing about it. You're weaponizing fear which is evil. — Nathan (@Frozen_Vapors) July 10, 2020

Truly evil.

I like her but she is wrong on this. I have had people try to cancel me after misreading a tweet and contact my publishers rather than say it to my face. Cancel culture is real. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) July 10, 2020

It is VERY real and anyone who can tweet about how it’s not is actually entitled.

Sandy.

***

