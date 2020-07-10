There are few things stupider than cursing at a senator or any elected official in WRITING from your work email address.

But that’s exactly what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski did when Sen. Josh Hawley blasted the NBA for kowtowing to Beijing and refusing to support the U.S. military and law enforcement. Dude, if you’re going to troll a senator don’t do it from your work account …

What a maroon.

Check this out.

Ok, so the rules are what again? Oh, yeah, that’s right.

ESPN should be canceled if they don’t cancel Wojnarowski …

Hey, we don’t make up the rules.

Seems Chris Hayes missed the rules:

Bro, we hope CCP sees this.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*breathes*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

*breathes again*

These. People.

You know, we joke about them a lot but they are just … there are no words. Awful. Gross.

Daggum BLAH!

See?

That works.

Right? So mad. Perhaps he should consider decaf.

Heh.

Especially now that sports are limited?

Yup.

Unwatchable.

***

Related:

SHAMEFUL: Ted Cruz shuts Laurence Tribe DOWN for misogynist comments about Kayleigh McEnany and her Harvard degree

WOW –> Sleeping Giants’ co-founder Nandini Jammi leaves, shares not-so-great story about her ‘white, male co-founder’

‘SPARE me the lectures on how lockdowns worked’: Ben Shapiro obliterates Team COVID Apocalypse in blistering thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adrian WonarowskiBeijingChinaSen. Josh Hawley