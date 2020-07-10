As Twitchy readers know, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski sent a pretty foul email FROM HIS WORK ADDRESS to Senator Josh Hawley when the senator called the NBA out over their support for China and their unwillingness to support American troops or law enforcement.

Seems Wojnarowski feels bad … that he was caught.

Check out his statement.

Disrespectful.

Regrettable mistake.

Uh-huh.

Again, he’s not sorry for defending China.

Pretty sure he doesn’t want to get fired.

Heh.

We giggled.

But just a little.

Ok, maybe more than a little.

Our bad.

