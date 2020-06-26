This is just painful.

Every four years or so, Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have to pretend to actually care about racism and the Black community so they can continue to take advantage of that population for votes.

C’mon, it’s not like they really care. If they did, you’d think they’d have done more for that community in the combined 70+ years these two dinosaurs have been in office.

They can’t even get George Floyd’s name right.

Watch.

.@SpeakerPelosi & @chuckschumer, you are doing such an honorable job of honoring Floyd Taylor, I mean, George Taylor, um I mean, George Kirby…… pic.twitter.com/14ilSGrrtH — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 26, 2020

You know, that one guy.

It's not just that they can't get his name right. It's that they blocked even having DEBATE on @SenatorTimScott's bill, where they could have added amendments etc, just so they could propose a bill dead on arrival so they have an issue to campaign on. Frankly, it's appalling. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 26, 2020

Appalling.

Embarrassing.

And all too typical.

PELOSI REALLY JUST SAID THIS: "I only will do that if you tell me that this legislation is worthy of George KIRBY's name." GEORGE KIRBY????????????? pic.twitter.com/AtpMLnTJeC — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 26, 2020

Who TF is George Kirby?! EL OH EL.

"We care a lot." – Faith No More — Dave (@SGTDave325) June 26, 2020

Without an ear piece with someone telling them what to say obviously they struggle — William Ritchie (@wmritchie2112) June 26, 2020

“I’ll never forget whatsisname!” 🙄 — Dave Rils (@DRils) June 26, 2020

He means so much! PLEASE VOTE DEMOCRAT!

They’re so damn transparent and not in a good way.

