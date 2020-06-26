Welp, it’s happened.
One of Twitter’s algorithms has been found out … and it’s hilarious.
Apparently, if you tweet the words ‘frequency’ and ‘oxygen’ together Twitter will tag your tweet with, ‘Get the facts about COVID-19,’ which takes people to an article about 5G not causing COVID.
We know, it’s silly.
Oxygen frequency sounds like the name of a nu metal band.
— Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) June 26, 2020
For whatever reason it doesn’t show up in WP but here’s a screenshot so you can see what they’re doing:
And now that tweeps are onto Twitter, they are tweeting all sorts of things to trigger it:
The vibrational frequency of oxygen gas is about 1550 cm^-1
— Broski (@Never_Undoing) June 26, 2020
Frequency oxygen
— Nanaki_Seto (@novaflare2) June 26, 2020
Don't say frequency and oxygen unless you want to get the facts about Covid-19
See 👇
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 26, 2020
Frequency
Oxygen
Frequency
Oxygen
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 26, 2020
If you read this tweet, Twitter wants you to click to get the facts about coronavirus? https://t.co/bc3yGGfQco
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 26, 2020
So WAIT…. Are you telling me and EVERYONE who follows you that there is a change that the FREQUENCY of algorithm hits with increase if EVERYONE who follows you adds OXYGEN to a Tweet which includes frequency?
😉
— Politically Agnostic Boomer Human Scum (@joeleyare) June 26, 2020
Here are a BUNCH:
I breathe a lot which means the frequency at which oxygen enters my body is very high
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 26, 2020
But there is a loophole!
frequency O₂
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) June 26, 2020
Whoa, science.
Who knew?
PS: Yes, we included oxygen and frequency in our headline to see if they’d tag us as well …
PPS: We think they’re onto us as they didn’t tag us and the algorithm seems to have stopped working.
***
