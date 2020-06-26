Watching Nancy Pelosi babbling about negotiating with the president and brushing off the politics behind why Democrats blocked even debating Senator Tim Scott’s police reform bill is like watching a driver in the left lane going slow with their blinker on.

She was really really really trying to push some BS today, folks. Our favorite was when she claimed Trump called COVID a hoax, which has been debunked about a million times, even by Snopes.

So either she’s forgetful like Joe OR a liar … like Joe.

Watch (since she’s no longer live you will have to tap the little feed at the bottom):

Last night, the House took decisive action to secure justice for Black Americans killed by police brutality, passing the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act. Tune in as I discuss this & more with reporters at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/USH0XXEDdE — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 26, 2020

She is just obnoxious and ridiculous.

And pretending she wants to work across the aisle while Democrats blatantly block any and all efforts from Republicans on justice reform.

What a disaster she is … when they claim Trump babbles they ignore how absolutely lost this woman is when she tries to answer questions from the press.

You refused to even debate and offer any amendments to @SenatorTimScott bill. A black man with first hand experience with racism. It showed how unserious you are.

Your Bill does not ban chokeholds. You only want power. Period. #WalkAwayFromDemocrats — Made in Michigan (@KathyPoteau) June 26, 2020

Democrats are willing to tank the country to get their power back.

Sorry, not sorry.

You passed a bill that is dead in the Senate. Negotiate something that can pass. Stop wasting time playing political games. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) June 26, 2020

What he said.

Any American citizen who defies Nancy is now considered “collateral damage”. This tyranny can not stand. — 🐝 🇺🇸 (@aintwesomething) June 26, 2020

With all due respect, I wish you (mr schumer) had allowed the Senate bill to go forward and had the open debate before the public in conference. Not letting it out of the Senate is positively #MoscowMitch — Duncan – I can't breathe 😷 (@Rajin_Moderate) June 26, 2020

They couldn’t do that, silly. Then they’d have to admit Republicans care about justice reform as much as if not more than they do. No no, instead they need to pretend they are the ones who led the way, and their vapid base will eat it up.

Weak sauce, Nancy. Resign now. — Rogue Walker (@kreylix) June 26, 2020

You were in government for 30 years @SpeakerPelosi and did nothing to the back community.

Democrats don't care about black people other than a vote every 4 years. — Timothy Simamora (@JTmor) June 26, 2020

Truth hurts.

***

