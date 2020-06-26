S.E. Cupp is projecting.

Again.

He doesn't want another term. He's already given up on his first. https://t.co/5Eey5ggFCR — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 26, 2020

For not wanting a second term, Trump sure puts up with a lot of crap and is spending a lot of his own money to get re-elected.

Perhaps this is wishful thinking for Cupp? Because you know, if Trump just decides to give up Biden won’t have to actually run or something …

Anyone else still struggling with the idea that Biden is their guy?

Weird.

Like you gave up pretending to be conservative? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 26, 2020

Ouch.

And something like that.

Media elite that has given up on journalism projects self-realized failure onto POTUS. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 26, 2020

See? Projection. Our media have made a career of it, especially since 2016.

Poor Ms. Cupp, her quarry won’t enter her trap.

We all know the very second he declares an issue a priority she and other journalists will shout “Well what about…” any number of options THEY deem more important.

Biden meanwhile, receives nods and a golf clap. https://t.co/9KvBHpyrWr — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) June 26, 2020

Biden wouldn’t know a priority from a piece of corn on the cob but you know, ORANGE MAN BAD.

On the other hand, Biden can't name one thing period. — Bill Damato (@Billd111) June 26, 2020

What Bill said.

300 judges, Tax reform/DeRegs to help the economy in ways no one imagined, putting our enemies seriously on notice, and solving problems sun up to down every day… 180 campaign promises kept… We know… it hard to keep up, but you’re a “journalist” right? — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) June 26, 2020

She works for CNN so … not really.

You wish, sweetheart! — Sandy (@tnacgal) June 26, 2020

Like so many others in the media, yup, she does.

Sucks to be them.

***

Related:

‘Analysis: WaPo is FAKE NEWS’: WaPo blames conservative media for ‘severity’ of COVID, face-plants over their OWN headlines

‘We fight BACK’: James Woods TROUNCES Alyssa Milano for claiming conservatives are ‘weaponizing’ cancel culture

PREACH! Jesse Kelly gets way too honest for the Left’s comfort, says we have a ‘serious Dad problem in America’