Don’t tell him we said so because we’ll never hear the end of it, but Jesse Kelly is right about America having a ‘dad problem.’

We have an entire society of people too weak and scared to tell the petulant little children to shut their mouths because their feel feelz are unimportant. We have a serious Dad problem in America. Even the ones who are there are whimpering goobers who get trampled. https://t.co/FX7QgfpnzG — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 25, 2020

We are looking at a seriously whiny group of Americans who we used to think were millennials but more and more it looks like Generation Z. A generation with so little to actually worry about that they are making things up to be outraged about.

Like Splash Mountain.

Jesse continued.

My house: Son: “But Dad, I don’t feel like doing chores.” Me: “I’m sorry. Did I somehow give you the impression your feelings were important?” — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 25, 2020

Thinking our country needs a little more of this.

And these brain-dead parents get the kids a smartphone and pay the bill forever — Tony J (@stonyjbc) June 25, 2020

that's much too kind. I say, "ok, well I don't feel like going to work." then I list off everything from room and board, to milk, to electricity that I pay for by doing that work. — StanningForWoods (@woods_account) June 25, 2020

The best is when they say, “but my friends don’t have to do….” — James Kelly (@jwkelly15) June 25, 2020

We need more Marines! — Indies Coffee (@IndiesCoffee) June 25, 2020

Parenting Done Right. — Red Wave Clothing Co (@RedWaveClothCo) June 25, 2020

My kids tease me and tell me they will put the phrase I most replied to them with-“Get over it” on my headstone. — Kateri (@katehark11) June 25, 2020

This works.

