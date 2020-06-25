No no, black Americans, white liberals know what racism really is.

So let them tell you all about how it works.

Ahem.

This broad is just insufferable.

And yeah, we know, Karen is getting to the point of being overused but she’s DEFINITELY a Karen.

Watch:

The most amazing part of this video of this white Karen lecturing police about racism is how much she clearly does NOT want to hear the words of wisdom from the black man trying to get through to her.pic.twitter.com/3cIkJDYbHV — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 25, 2020

Ok, this editor is pretty sure she has argued with this woman at least once or twice on Twitter.

And thousands of other women and men just like her.

Ugh.

There is no getting through to people like that, all that matters to them is their talking points and whatever silly outrage they’re being served up today.

has anyone put together a definitive mashup of all the recent incidents of woke white people lecturing black police officers on racism and privilege? https://t.co/tpzoSp3vQT — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 25, 2020

We imagine if so it would be full of cringe, just like this.

What these morons don't realize they're showing when they say black officers are now part of the problem, is that indeed black people can simply make a choice to be who they want and all of a sudden they are no longer victims. https://t.co/wiEeiCKXgi — Just Chris ن (@crkleffner) June 25, 2020

It's the most depressing part.

She's a "believer" solely in her moral superiority.

She's a danger to herself and other living things. — Finish the run ✝ 🇺🇸 (@YoureCoveredcom) June 25, 2020

Mothers don’t let your kids get Liberal Arts degrees — Billando (@Billando) June 25, 2020

I love her use of what I call "explainy hands" to make her feel like she's speaking intelligently. It's the real version of this: pic.twitter.com/lscVd3ebOL — Paperwork Ninja (@PaperworkNinja) June 25, 2020

Explainy hands.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Perfect.

That’s their whole movement.

Explainy Hands.

***

