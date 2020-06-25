Now to be fair, this CHOP account is not verified so any yahoo on Twitter could have written it HOWEVER, it could also very well be their statement and it’s very entertaining and on Twitter so here we are. We especially like how they start their statement, ‘Dear Comrades in the struggle’:

Take a look.

Sounds like CHOP.

But since it’s not verified we can’t say for certain.

Pretty damn funny though, right?

Re-elect Mayor Jenny Durkan! EL OH EL.

Weird. I thought CHAZ was made up of revolutionaries, not establishment Democrats. https://t.co/aLdTn35bs0 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 25, 2020

Continue the struggle through Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Spachat.

Oh joy, we get to see more of this nonsense in social media.

As it always does.

pic.twitter.com/EnhdEVngBB — Pixie The Rona Warlord ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) June 25, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — John Rose (@JRose1965) June 25, 2020

"Re-elect the people who allowed us to behave like children and have play time instead of acting like adults" isn't the resounding endorsement you think it is — Duchess of CHAZ AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) June 25, 2020

Only one murder, only a few shot, not too many rapes. Daily beatings and robberies. Businesses destroyed and only a large handful of overdoses. You go Chazzies!!! pic.twitter.com/0pNfNL3kek — AmERICan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) June 25, 2020

Failure of the highest kind. You and your group are a complete joke. Prepare for criminal charges. — TheRedSled (@epicbeerrider) June 24, 2020

Welp, Mayor Jenny, and the City of Seattle are being sued so it’s possible.

BUT WHO WILL TEND ALL THE GARDENS!!?? — jigawatt97 (@jigawatt97) June 25, 2020

Fantasy camp is over!🥳

Back to your keyboards mighty Chopsters 🤡🤡 — Jorj X McKie (@jjs92285) June 24, 2020

So, like communism everywhere else it's tried, it failed. Gotcha. — Joey Mccord (@therealjmccord) June 25, 2020

Two people died doesn't sound like a sucesss. — Cooper (@coop_coop2020) June 24, 2020

All these "CHOPPERS" should serve some community service and clean up the mess they left behind. Including removing all the graffiti from buildings, roads etc. — Diana Stephens (@motherofthebros) June 25, 2020

Hey can you DM me soon to verify — Matt Markovich (@mattmarkovich) June 24, 2020

Right?

This account is fake, don't use them as a source. — Taylor – BLACK LIVES MATTER. DEFUND POLICE. (@TaylorrObvi) June 25, 2020

Could be? It’s all so well-organized ya’ know.

Heh.

We’ll keep an eye on the statement and let you know if it is indeed real … in the meantime, el oh el.

