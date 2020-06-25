Mickey White had something to tell us all.

I have to tell y’all something. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

Last night I had an amazing conversation with my Black brother. He was living with me when Obama was elected the first time and since then we talk politics more openly than I do with most people IRL. We talk all the time, but last night we had a long conversation… — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

He is so frustrated and I get it. Watching the righteous movement sparked by the murder of George Floyd get hijacked by people who don’t give a shit about the Black community.

All of this destruction… and for what? Will a single thing change? We all want the same answers. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

Most Black people don’t want to Defund the Police, they do however want the Cops held accountable for their actions. That isn’t radical. It’s common sense. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

And all of these “symbols” being removed won’t improve the shitty city schools, nor do one thing to improve the life of Black citizens. That’s reality. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

It’s not the Black folks that are building “Autonomous Zones” Black men are getting shot inside them. And yet….. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about @SenatorTimScott’s bill and how it is getting tanked simply because he has an R after his name. Which is insanity. We talked about why Black people are taken for granted by the Democrats…. and often ignored by Republicans. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about #Juneteenth and how being from Texas made him think everyone just “knew” about it. I told him honestly that most white people had never heard of it. Then he pointed me to an episode of #Blackish that covered it. It’s a few years old, but truly Genius. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about all the dirty White kids ruining the tax base of the city. We talked about black mold in the schools. So of course we talked about Mayor Stoney and Gov Coonman. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about the confederate flag controversy. How that flag will always mean different things to different people. Always. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about how hard it is for young Black people and young people in general right now. The Media makes everything so confusing for the uninitiated. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about @BubbaWallace and the epic failure by #NASCAR to nip the situation in the bud. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about @KingJames. (Some conversations are meant to be kept in the family) — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about my niece going off to college in another year. The way current events are influencing her decision. Everyone in her family has gone to an HBCU, she will continue that legacy. Which lead us to talking about Donald Trump. HBCU & his Stupid Mouth. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

What Trump did by extending the HBCU grants forever was incredible. Yet no one wants to give him credit. So what does Trump say? “I saved Black Colleges!” Great policy but It came from Trump. So The Media won’t talk about it. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

I lamented the reception to the #FirstStepAct It’s a good first step and it’s ignored because Trump did it. Which lead us to talk about Obama. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

My brother cried when Obama won the Presidency. It meant so much to him on so many levels. I told him, his joy at the historic election helped me keep my Obama Derangement Syndrome under control for the first 4 years. We laughed. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about our individual frustrations with Obama. How he squandered his time in Washington. He had an opportunity to pass the same legislation that Trump has and didn’t. Why isn’t #Juneteenth a holiday already? Why does it take Trump to get it done? — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about how most people aren’t “Racist” in their hearts, they’re afraid of what is unfamiliar. How we both had different kinds of prejudice introduced to us as kids. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about possible solutions, and questioned if any of our elected representatives have the balls to do what is needed for real change. Everyone is beholden to someone. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about corruption. Which lead to a brief tangent about #TheWire. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

We talked about talking to other people to get their perspective on things. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

And as our conversation came today close…he asked if I thought we’d ever have solutions. Here’s what I said: — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

The solutions don’t lie in government. It’s people like us willing to talk to each other about things in an honest way that will *eventually* bring real results. Everything takes time, but the single most important thing is that we all keep talking. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

PS. He says he only jumps on Twitter to “see whose cage” I have riled. Thinks its fun to watch me snark at people, “who don’t know that you don’t give a fuck”. I love him so much. Maybe he’ll see this. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 25, 2020

