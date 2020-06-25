Alyssa Milano shared Newsweek’s article and whined that conservatives are weaponizing cancel culture. Perhaps she missed it but the Left created cancel culture which is in and of itself a weapon … they weaponized wrong-think, we just mock them for it.

In case her tweet doesn’t show up for you:

Conservatives are out to get anti-Trump celebrities!

ELEVENTY!

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we could see Russia from our house.

Or maybe China.

James Woods responded.

Hell yeah, we do.

And it’s about time.

Planet Milano?

But we’re weaponizing it!

It’s not faaaair to use their tactics against them.

Waaaah.

***

