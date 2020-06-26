If he were president, Joe Biden would abuse his authority to make you wear a mask. Huh, what other countries have done something similar?

Biden: I’d use federal power to make all Americans wear a mask in public to stop this pandemic https://t.co/YAkQr7fMrR — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 26, 2020

From The Daily Beast:

Joe Biden would use federal powers to require all Americans to wear masks in public to fight the coronavirus pandemic if he was president. In contrast to President Trump, who has explicitly refused to wear a mask anywhere near the press, Biden has rarely been seen in public without a mask since he restarted campaign and media appearances. In a Thursday interview with KDKA, the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, the presumptive Democratic nominee said he’d use all powers at his disposal to force Americans to wear masks if he was in office. “The one thing we do know is these masks make a gigantic difference,” he said. “I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks.”

Dictator says what?

Wow.

4 years of "Trump wants to be a dictator" is to be followed by the guy that doesn't understand federalism after 50 year in Washington. Seems appropriate. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 26, 2020

Yes, King Biden 🙄. This is what we might get as the leader of the free world? FFS — 🇺🇸 (@chooch0574) June 26, 2020

Democrats want to defund police, but keep them busy arresting people for not wearing a mask, while they let violent criminals destroy cities — Scottergate (@Scottergate) June 26, 2020

I would to if we lost 120 million people to covid like he said we did yesterday — donate a kidney? (@Daveinwi4trump) June 26, 2020

Joe Biden, dictator. No thanks! — The Magus (@asaganich) June 26, 2020

What federal power would that be? Does he plan to institute a dictatorship on day 1? — Mary Smith (@mbs48) June 26, 2020

Welcome your dementia overlord. — Brian (@NoisyNinja79) June 26, 2020

Can you point to the part of the Constitution that grants the executive this power? — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) June 26, 2020

That one part right after it talks about how FDR was on television all of the time.

Heh.

***

